Camb.ai and Videolinq Partner to Deliver End-to-End Multilingual Live Video Workflows

"Our goal is to make content truly global, in real time," said Akshat Prakash, Co-Founder & CTO of CAMB.AI. "Partnering with Videolinq unlocks new ways for customers to deliver accurate, accessible, and multilingual video at scale."

"We've built Videolinq to serve customers who need speed, accuracy, and simplicity," said Eyal Menin, Co-founder and CEO of Videolinq. "Together with Camb.ai, we're offering a complete workflow that combines dubbing, captions, and multistream distribution, ideal for live events, conferences, and enterprise communications."

Key Benefits of the Collaboration:

End-to-End Live Translation Workflow: From speech recognition to subtitles and dubbing, all in real time.

Multiplatform Distribution: Seamless delivery to YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and RTMP/SRT-compatible platforms.

Compliance-Ready Subtitles: Support for open, closed, and CEA-608/708 captions across broadcast and digital channels.

Cloud-Based Simplicity: No software installation is required; just connect, translate, and stream.

In-Person Event Support: Audiences at live events can access real-time multilingual subtitles or AI-dubbed audio directly on their mobile phones, and no app download is required.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

Organizations like Verizon, BAFTA, and CERN have leveraged Videolinq's platform to enhance accessibility and reach through real-time captioning and multilingual subtitle distribution. Simultaneously, Camb.ai has empowered entities like Major League Soccer, IMAX, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) with AI-driven dubbing solutions, facilitating real-time multilingual content delivery and expanding global audience engagement.

Programs are underway for conferences, major sports events, and enterprises seeking to enhance global accessibility and localization.

For more information about this partnership and how to get involved, visit https://www.camb.ai or https://www.videolinq.com.

About Camb.ai

Camb.ai is an AI-driven voice translation platform enabling real-time dubbing of audio and video content into multiple languages. Its advanced speech-to-speech technology bridges language barriers for content creators, broadcasters, and global enterprises.

About Videolinq

Videolinq is a cloud-based platform offering automated real-time captions and subtitles in over 60 languages for live and recorded video. The service enables localized compliant accessibility, multilingual support, and live stream distribution to social media and video platforms.

Media Contact

Arthur Drevnig, P. Eng., Videolinq, 1 (236) 326-3840 Ext. 704, [email protected], https://www.videolinq.com

