Cambria Hotel Portland - Pearl District Opens in the Heart of Portland's Most Vibrant Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cambria Hotel Portland - Pearl District opens today, bringing fresh energy to Portland's most dynamic neighborhood. As the only hotel located directly on the historic Park Blocks, the hotel offers guests an unparalleled blend of urban sophistication and natural tranquility.

"We are opening our doors at a pivotal moment for Portland, as the city experiences a true renaissance with renewed energy and enthusiasm for what makes this place special," said Klint Kolbu, general manager, Cambria Hotel Portland - Pearl District. "There's a palpable excitement in the air as visitors rediscover Portland's creative spirit, incredible food scene, and unique character. As the city's only new hotel opening this year, we're thrilled to be part of this positive momentum, offering guests of our hotel a front-row seat to experience this remarkable destination."

The new 178-room hotel serves as the perfect basecamp for exploring everything Portland has to offer—from the Saturday Market to world-class museums—while also providing easy access to the Oregon Convention Center. Each guest room features design-forward furnishings, spa-inspired bathrooms, and premium bedding, catering to both business travelers and weekend adventurers. With pet-friendly accommodations, the hotel makes it easy for guests to explore Portland's Pearl District alongside their four-legged companions.

Cambria Hotel Portland - Pearl District offers amenities designed for today's travelers, including a state-of-the-art fitness studio, 1,350 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, and a marketplace stocked with local snacks and travel essentials. Located steps from the Pearl District's renowned galleries, boutique shopping, and farm-to-table restaurants, guests find themselves at the epicenter of Portland's creative revival—home to the Portland Art Museum, Powell's City of Books flagship store, and some of the Pacific Northwest's most celebrated dining destinations.

The hotel's crown jewel is Recess, an on-site restaurant and bar that captures the essence of elevated Pacific Northwest dining while honoring the Pearl District's playful heritage. Led by Chef Michael Iles, Recess showcases the region's bounty through thoughtfully prepared dishes that celebrate seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors. The restaurant's philosophy centers on creating carefree moments through refined culinary experiences, inviting guests to pause and savor both the flavors and the atmosphere.

With renewed interest in Portland's distinct culture and authentic local experiences, the hotel offers visitors a chance to experience the city like an insider, with easy walking access to the best attractions while enjoying the comfort of modern accommodations in the heart of the city's most exciting neighborhood.

