Cambridge Design Technology Helping to Promote Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust

From CAD to reality: how a model helicopter is amplifying EHAAT's life-saving message Post this

To create the design, a Cambridge Design Technology Computer Aided Design (CAD) engineer used a generic library version of an AW169, which was adapted in close detail and ready to be printed as a scale hollow model.

The CAD design was then 3D-scanned to allow a shelled, hollow CAD model to be replicated. After this, Cambridge Design Technology studied photographs of the EHAAT AW169 fleet to replicate and scale the fine details. A model was then 3D printed by Prototype Projects and painted in the EHAAT livery.

CDT had to engineer the model such that the individual parts could be readily masked and painted before assembly. The complex rotor hubs had to be designed to replicate the fine detail of the finished part yet be engineered to meet the minimum size for 3D printing.

Speaking as the model was presented to major EHAAT fundraisers in January, Stephanie Pisharody, Head of Philanthropy at EHAAT, said:

"Thank you so much, Jon! I was blown away when I saw the completed models with such incredible attention to detail and a beautiful finish.

These models have surpassed our expectations and will form an important part of our fundraising. We couldn't have done this without your support."

Jon Plumb, Founder and MD of Cambridge Design Technology said:

"We are super excited to be supporting EHAAT in the publicity of its emergency services. If our CAD service can contribute in any small way to promoting the fantastic work EHAAT does in saving lives, we can't ask for more."

For further information about the CAD and Product Design solutions provided by Cambridge Design Technology, contact the team on 01223 662300, email [email protected] or visit cambridge-dt.com.

About Cambridge Design Technology

Cambridge Design Technology (CDT) offers significant technology design and development experience with skills across a broad range of sectors, including medical, scientific, industrial, consumer and telecommunication companies.

Based in East Anglia in the UK, the company provides a turnkey product design and development service to clients locally, across the UK, and around the world, using all the modern collaborative working tools available today.

The CDT service operates "without borders" to support product development from early concept through functional prototyping and market launch strategy.

Media Contact

Jon Plumb, Cambridge Design Technology, 44 01223 662300, [email protected], https://www.cambridge-dt.com/

SOURCE Cambridge Design Technology