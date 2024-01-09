Cambridge Semantics' Anzo Platform Named a 2024 Trend Setting Product

"We saw the trends leading technologies towards the analytics advancements of today, like GenAI. That's why we built Anzo, the knowledge graph GenAI backbone. Our customers are thrilled with the natural alignment of GenAI solutions and Anzo." – Sean Martin, CTO Cambridge Semantics Post this

"This past year focused heavily on the explosive popularity of AI and generative AI (GenAI) along with its evolving applications, including ChatGPT and large language models (LLMs). As the move toward a future state of AI progresses, executive teams will usher in C-level positions focused on overseeing how data is managed in relation to the organization's AI strategies."

Cambridge Semantics supports enterprise data architecture and analytic strategies–such as data fabric and Generative AI–by enabling agile, robust, enterprise-scalable data integration via the knowledge graph platform, Anzo. Anzo makes turning siloed data into enterprise-scale knowledge graphs fast and easy. Anzo does this by coupling human language to data objects, providing a natural pathway for Generative AI applications.

"Knowledge graphs, as a relatively mature technology, are expected to play an important role in the Generative AI domain, because they can be used to improve the performance of GenAI-enabled applications." – Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar Generative AI, 16 November 2023

"We, Founders of Cambridge Semantics, saw the trends leading technologies towards the analytics advancements we are seeing today, such as GenAI," said Sean Martin, CTO Cambridge Semantics. "This was much of the impetus for building Anzo, the knowledge graph backbone to GenAI apps. In 2023 we saw an explosion of customer excitement as they too realized how Anzo is the ideal enabler for today's and tomorrow's GenAI solutions."

Cambridge Semantics Inc. is a modern data management and enterprise analytics software company. Our product Anzo is the most complete, scalable, and powerful knowledge graph platform available today. Anzo quickly transforms siloed data into highly connected knowledge graphs, revealing previously hidden insights, supporting ad hoc queries, fueling pervasive analytics, and making previously unanswerable questions answerable. Our solutions enable organizations in Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing to accelerate integrated data delivery and provide meaningful insights enterprise-wide at hyper-speed and scale.

