Cambridge Semantics Garners Acclaim Across Over 25 Gartner Reports in 2023!

The recognition of data fabric architecture and knowledge graph technology as key enterprise data empowerment pillars continues to grow louder as the world embraces the promise of generative AI.
BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2023, Cambridge Semantics will release the next generation of its leading knowledge graph platform, Anzo 6.0, and is already showcasing some emerging generative AI capabilities. Gartner, as one of the leading analyst firms covering the data and analytics space, recognizes the importance of this technology and highlighted Cambridge Semantics as a key vendor in many of their reports and Hype Cycles so far this year.
"We appreciate all the recognition from many of Gartner's analysts. At Cambridge Semantics, we have always invested heavily in R&D to pioneer technology that is increasingly appreciated as foundational in any mature data ecosystem." – Eugene Linkov, Director of Product, Cambridge Semantics.
More and more enterprises are starting to understand the importance and power of deploying a data fabric architecture and Gartner, as well as other thought leaders, are taking notice. Here at Cambridge Semantics, we believe the key enablers for a data fabric are knowledge graphs powered by our uniquely scalable graph database in conjunction with our semantics-driven approach. Semantics is key as it transcends the challenges of compartmentalized metadata and terminology into a single view. "Data and analytics leaders need to adopt a semantic approach to their enterprise data to drive business value and break data silos." Adopt a Data Semantics Approach to Drive Business Value.
So far, Cambridge Semantics has been named in 29 reports from Gartner in 2023. These reports cover a plethora of different industries and concepts, highlighting how transferable and valuable the technology has become. Cambridge Semantics' Anzo platform is used by customers in Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Financial Services, and many more verticals, so request a custom demo today to learn how Anzo can help your organization.
The majority of these reports should be available to Gartner subscribers.
Reports:
