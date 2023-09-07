Cambridge Semantics named as a Leader for Data Fabric Solutions by GigaOm

"The Strength of Anzo's knowledge graph approach is its adherence to W3C standards being ideal for forming a semantic layer and harmonizing data of any variation across it." – Andrew Brust, Author of GigaOm Sonar Data Fabric Report. Tweet this

"The Strength of Anzo's knowledge graph approach is its adherence to W3C standards being ideal for forming a semantic layer and harmonizing data of any variation across it. Those knowledge graphs also deliver credible data products, which can be linked together to form a data fabric across the enterprise and source systems." said Andrew Brust author of the GigaOm Sonar Data Fabric report.

Another benefit of stitching your data fabric with knowledge graph technology is the semantics stringing your data together into logical pathways for generative AI technologies. So not only can you leverage Anzo for the comprehensive data integrations, accessibilities and other benefits of a Data Fabric, you can also leverage the same foundational technology in your generative AI endeavors. With Anzo you'll be able to build easy-to-consume data products for end-users, data scientists, and applications.

Cambridge Semantics Inc. is a modern data management and enterprise analytics software company. Our product Anzo is the most complete, scalable, and powerful knowledge graph platform available today. Anzo quickly transforms siloed data into highly connected knowledge graphs, revealing previously hidden insights, supporting ad hoc queries, fueling pervasive analytics, and making previously unanswerable questions answerable. Our solutions enable organizations in Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing to accelerate integrated data delivery and provide meaningful insights enterprise-wide at hyper-speed and scale.

Find Cambridge Semantics leading the way in the 2023 GigaOm Sonar Data Fabric report.

Media Contact

Jon Zuanich, Cambridge Semantics, Inc., 6172450517, [email protected], https://cambridgesemantics.com/

SOURCE Cambridge Semantics, Inc.