Cambridge Semantics Named to the Big Data 75 Companies Driving Innovation in 2023 by Database Trends & Applications

"Behind AI, however, is the workhorse that must be attended to behind the scenes."

– Stephanie Simone, Database Trends and Applications

Cambridge Semantics' powers enterprise data architecture strategies — such as data fabric or data mesh as mentioned in the Big Data 75 — by creating agile, enterprise-scalable, semantically integrated data and data sources via their knowledge graph platform, Anzo®. Anzo makes turning siloed data into enterprise-scale knowledge graphs fast and easy. From there, leading enterprises operationalize the latest and greatest AI technologies. For example, Knowledge Guru, a generative AI application powered by knowledge graph technology, enables anyone in your organization to make real-time decisions backed by accurate, real-time answers.

At Cambridge Semantics, whatever you call your preferred data architecture, we deliver it using knowledge graph technology based on key standards. Our team insists that your foundation determines your outcomes. Any approach that can't quickly semantically integrate multiple data sources spanning both structured and unstructured content, and then rapidly and arbitrarily query across them at scale is fundamentally flawed.

"Cambridge Semantics is thrilled to be a Big Data 75 innovator," said Sean Martin, CTO at Cambridge Semantics, Inc. "Our innovations combine knowledge graphs with concepts from data fabric, data mesh, and the latest of generative AI. Let us help you integrate data with ease."

For more information on how Cambridge Semantics improves data integration architectures with semantically built knowledge graph, visit https://cambridgesemantics.com or contact us directly at [email protected].

Cambridge Semantics Inc. is a modern data management and enterprise analytics software company. Our product Anzo is the most complete, scalable, and powerful knowledge graph platform available today. Anzo quickly transforms siloed data into highly connected knowledge graphs, revealing previously hidden insights, supporting ad hoc queries, fueling pervasive analytics, and making previously unanswerable questions answerable. Our solutions enable organizations in Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing to accelerate integrated data delivery and provide meaningful insights enterprise-wide at hyper-speed and scale.

Jon Zuanich, Cambridge Semantics, 6172450517, [email protected], https://cambridgesemantics.com/

