Cambridge Semantics named to the esteemed list of Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management

Cambridge Semantics' knowledge graph platform, Anzo®, supports organizational data integration initiatives for robust data-driven strategies and advanced analytics. Anzo's ability to address unanticipated questions of structured and unstructured diverse data sources at speed and scale position it as an accelerator for Enterprise adoption of generative AI models.

Cambridge Semantics latest application, Knowledge Guru, brings generative AI technology to the Enterprise. Knowledge Guru eliminates the key generative AI impediments concerning enterprise clients today; e.g., hallucinations, data privacy, and lack of precision. Accurate answers, data provenance, geographic protections and permissions are baseline requirements for Enterprises, as is the protection of client instance data. Knowledge Guru addresses all these requirements.

Organizations trust Cambridge Semantics to deliver a complete, unified enterprise data architecture for solutions key to operational excellence and strategic initiatives.

Sean Martin, Founder and CTO at Cambridge Semantics, Inc said, "We appreciate KMWorld's recognition of Cambridge Semantics as a leader in empowering organizations to accomplish what used to be seen as an insurmountable hurdle, harnessing all data and knowledge to be accessible and queryable to any authenticated user. We've helped countless organizations develop knowledge graph platforms to accomplish just this. Leveraging organizationally scattered knowledge, blending human and machine knowledge into a consumable format for both human and machines to interpret and analyze."

For more information on how Cambridge Semantics makes turning silo-ed data into enterprise-scale knowledge graphs enabling generational AI and more, visit https://cambridgesemantics.com or contact us directly at [email protected].

About Cambridge Semantics

Cambridge Semantics Inc. is a modern data management and enterprise analytics software company. Our product Anzo is the most complete, scalable, and powerful knowledge graph platform available today. Anzo transforms siloed data into knowledge graphs, revealing previously hidden insights, fueling pervasive analytics, and making previously unanswerable questions answerable. Our solutions enable organizations in Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing to accelerate data delivery and provide meaningful insights enterprise-wide at hyper-speed and scale.

