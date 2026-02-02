CamCorp Inc. of Sussex County Delaware increases their portfolio of Ventures which includes Tech and Manufacturing Companies

"Our strategic vision includes taking Blii Delivery App public by 2027, whether through a traditional IPO or via a SPAC route. This move reflects Camcorp Inc.'s commitment to expanding its innovative offerings and providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the company's growth." Post this

Blii Delivery App will launch in the United States in August 2026 and globally in Indonesia, Tokyo, France, Singapore and Germany in November of 2026 with more countries in 2027. Saul Rosen has confirmed that "our strategic vision includes taking Blii Delivery App public by 2027, whether through a traditional IPO or via a SPAC route. This move reflects Camcorp Inc.'s commitment to expanding its innovative offerings and providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the company's growth."

Rosen says "Blii Delivery App was created in 1991 under the name Delmarva Delivery Service by a young entrepreneur from Prince George's County Maryland.

This all-in-one app was ahead of its time, decades before the likes of Uber or DoorDash. We now have the technology that will bring this company into the new age. Blii Delivery App will forever be in the conversation with the likes of DoorDash, Uber and Instacart".

List of acquired ventures:

Blii Delivery App

Blii Music Group

Blii Pay

Blii Ai

The Ladder Anchor

AquaMove Energy System

In addition to expanding their portfolio, the company plans to bring the Ladder Anchor to market soon. They're also open to licensing opportunities. Rosen says "We welcome potential partners who are interested in taking on the manufacturing and distribution of this innovative product allowing them to help scale the Ladder Anchor while we continue to innovate across our various ventures". The Ladder Anchor is a safety device designed to make ladder use safer by eliminating the need for a second person to hold the ladder steady. Invented in 2018, this tool ensures that a ladder stays firmly in place without slipping or kicking out and causing serious injury.

For more information please visit our website: www.camcorpllc.com

Media Contact

Saul Rosen, CamCorp Inc., 1 3026661087, [email protected], https://www.camcorpllc.com

SOURCE CamCorp Inc.