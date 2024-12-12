Camelot 3PL Software Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

"We are honored to be recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Top Software & Technology Award by Food Logistics," said Geoff Greenhill, Director of Sales for Camelot 3PL Software. "This award underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower 3PL warehouse businesses..." Post this

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

"We are honored to be recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Top Software & Technology Award by Food Logistics," said Geoff Greenhill, Director of Sales for Camelot 3PL Software. "This award underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower 3PL warehouse businesses that service the food and beverage industry. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our ongoing efforts to help our customers achieve efficiency, compliance, and excellence in their operations."

About Camelot 3PL Software:

Camelot 3PL Software provides Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) exclusively for third party logistics (3PL) warehouses to streamline their operations, eliminate costs and increase service levels. Camelot offers a wide range of solutions from small eCommerce fulfillment operations to large multi-location 3PLs.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

