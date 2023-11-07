Camelot Secure Continues to Redefine Cybersecurity Excellence; Sherri Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer, Makes Shortlist for Cyber Woman of the Year 2023

Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, today announced its Chief Revenue Officer, Sherri Thomas, has been shortlisted by the 2023 Cyber Security Award judging panel as a Cyber Woman of the Year for her leadership, innovation, and contributions to cybersecurity technology.

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014 to reward the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry; judges review the industry, looking for the best possible applicants who demonstrate workplace excellence and technology innovation. Thomas stood out among this year's applicants for her strategic, customer-focused engagements across hardware, software, and consulting services. In addition, her ability to lead large matrixed teams in a demanding and dynamic technology market—while balancing tactical objectives with sustained strategic focus—makes Thomas the ideal representative of this year's shortlist.