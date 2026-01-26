Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts Debuts Following Complete Transformation

The 138 room luxury hotel unveils redesigned guestrooms and suites, a new signature Peruvian restaurant, refreshed pool experience, and a 360 degree view event space

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts emerges as a refined new chapter in Los Angeles luxury, following a complete transformation that reimagines every corner of the property. Tucked along a tranquil edge of Beverly Hills, this hidden oasis provides a peaceful retreat just moments from the lively pulse and bustle of Rodeo Drive. A modern sanctuary where the city's lively rhythm seamlessly blends with serene elegance, Cameo Beverly Hills offers the perfect balance of luxury and calm for the discerning traveler.

"We are proud to introduce Cameo Beverly Hills after a transformation that reflects both the history of this property and the expectations of today's luxury traveler. Our team looks forward to welcoming guests into a space that feels contemporary, comfortable, and deeply connected to Beverly Hills," said Sonesh Mool, General Manager of Cameo Beverly Hills.

Elevated Stays and Culinary Journeys

Guestrooms and suites have been thoughtfully redesigned as private retreats, offering a sense of quiet comfort. Each room features a private balcony that extends the living area outdoors, offering views of Beverly Hills and the city beyond. Custom burl wood and smoked white oak furnishings anchor the interiors in natural warmth, while sculptural lighting, handwoven textiles and abstract artwork by local artists create an atmosphere that is both polished and serene. Suites offer an elevated sense of space with thoughtfully enhanced layouts and soaking tubs.

The hotel's debut is accompanied by a reimagined food and beverage program, led by Zampo, its signature dining destination, and Silhouette, a new lobby lounge and bar. Zampo presents a dining experience rooted in Peruvian tradition with Nikkei influence, celebrating bold Peruvian flavors balanced by refined Japanese precision. The space is defined by vein-cut travertine, textured terrazzo, warm wood tones, and amber-toned Rojo Alicante marble. Handcrafted ceramics and a custom mural wallcovering by California-based artists Zoe Derring and Thomas Harrison bring warmth and texture to the space, balancing the room's clean lines with organic forms and natural color. The highlight of the menu is the Peruvian classic Lomo Saltado, composed of slowly marinated prime beef tenderloin, sautéed sweet onions, crisp french fries, white rice, and a decadent aji amarillo based sauce. Zampo's menu is complemented by signature dishes such as traditional cebiche, roasted shishito peppers, smoked yellowtail crudo, and other seasonal offerings.

At the heart of the lobby, Silhouette serves as an inviting all-day gathering place, offering globally inspired small plates designed for sharing alongside a cocktail program grounded in craft and creativity. Signature drinks include the Chicha Morada, a house pisco cocktail inspired by the traditional Peruvian beverage, with house-made tinctures, reductions, and syrups adding layered complexity throughout the menu.

Gathering Places for Connection and Celebration

The reimagined pool deck offers a relaxed escape where guests can unwind in private cabanas, soak in the California sun and enjoy refreshments from the poolside bar. The space combines comfort with a warm modern aesthetic, featuring oiled teak loungers, draped cabanas, patterned textiles and white honed terrazzo for a setting that transitions effortlessly from quiet mornings to lively afternoons surrounded by greenery and open sky.

The property's Starlight Ballroom, located on the 12th floor and enhanced as part of the renovation, continues to offer some of the most expansive views in Los Angeles, with sweeping 360-degree panoramas of Beverly Hills and the surrounding Los Angeles skyline from its wraparound deck. The ballroom's elevated vantage point and abundant natural light create an unforgettable setting, making it one of the premier event spaces in the city.

"The debut of Cameo Beverly Hills and entry into this coveted destination marks a significant milestone for LXR Hotels & Resorts, adding to our global portfolio of nearly 40 trading and pipeline properties. This new addition embodies the individuality and sense of place that defines LXR's portfolio of independent luxury properties. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience this remarkable transformation and our signature hospitality," said Feisal Jaffer, Global Head, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

Crafting a Sense of Place Through Design and Adventure

Cameo Beverly Hills reflects the brand's commitment to personalized luxury, cultural authenticity, and a spirit of discovery. Every LXR property is shaped by its location and heritage, and Cameo brings this philosophy to life through thoughtfully curated design, cuisine, and experiences rooted in Los Angeles.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a refreshed entry façade that introduces the hotel's new design direction. Inside, the lobby invites connection through sculptural seating, curated artwork, soft neutral palettes and natural materials that create an inviting, modern atmosphere. The hotel's renewed aesthetic was guided by Premier, an award-winning design and development firm specializing in hospitality architecture and interiors.

Through LXR's Pursuit of Adventure program, Cameo will debut Cameo to Catalina – a bespoke day trip offering guests private transportation and exclusive access to Catalina Island. Additional locally inspired experiences will be introduced over time, inviting guests to explore Los Angeles and beyond through Cameo's unique perspective.

Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 25 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. The property is located at 1224 Beverwil Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035. Reservations can be made directly through the hotel's website or the Hilton Honors mobile app. Read more about LXR Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com.

The property is owned by Braemar Hotels & Resorts, a luxury-focused REIT that is externally advised by Ashford Hospitality Trust, and operated by Remington Hospitality, a nationally recognized management company.

About Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Cameo Beverly Hills, part of Hilton's LXR Hotels & Resorts, introduces a captivating new expression of Beverly Hills luxury where Old Hollywood glamour meets modern sophistication. Following a complete transformation, the boutique hotel emerges as a spontaneous yet refined retreat, blending timeless style with a distinct sense of place. Tucked within a serene enclave just moments from Rodeo Drive, Cameo Beverly Hills features 138 rooms and suites, each with private balconies and thoughtful design touches. Guests can unwind poolside in private cabanas, take in sweeping city views from the rooftop or 12th-floor Starlight Ballroom, and savor inventive Peruvian-inspired cuisine at Zampo, a spirited dining destination that brings the essence of Peru to the heart of Beverly Hills. With curated experiences, personalized service, and effortless charm, Cameo Beverly Hills offers a haven for travelers seeking both energy and escape. As part of LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton's growing collection of independent luxury properties, the hotel combines local character with the global benefits of Hilton Honors. For more information, visit cameobeverlyhills.com.

About LXR Hotels & Resorts by Hilton

LXR Hotels & Resorts is a global collection of 16 award-winning luxury properties that celebrate the timeless pursuit of personal adventure. Found in the world's most alluring destinations, each hand-selected property boasts its own storied past and is infused with the essence of its distinctive locale, providing a luxurious hub for the discerning adventurer. As part of its commitment to enriching the guest experience, LXR Hotels & Resorts celebrates experiential travel with the Pursuit of Adventure, a new brand signature that immerses guests in authentic, curated experiences that reflect the unique culture and character of each destination. LXR Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Each property benefits from the strength of the Hilton enterprise and its award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience an inspiring stay at LXR Hotels & Resorts by booking at lxrhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about LXR Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/lxr and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality is a dynamic hotel management company providing genuine hospitality and expertise in property management. Founded in 1968, the hospitality group has grown into a strong, industry-leading service provider and today manages 135 hotels in 27 states and Washington, D.C., across 33 brands, including 16 independent and boutique properties. Remington believes its people are the ultimate source of competitive advantage. The organization has a reputation for consistently delivering outstanding results to owners, investors, brands, guests, and associates. As a result of our success, Remington has become the place Where Passionate People Thrive. Visit www.remingtonhospitality.com to learn more.

