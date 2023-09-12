Cameron MacLeod announces the release of 'America in Tribulation - The Unique Role of the USA in Biblical Prophecy, during the Imminent End-times Tribulation'

New book takes a look at the coming tribulation, the Christian rapture, and the role of America

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Where is America in biblical prophecy? This is the single most frequently asked question among Christians today — and this book has finally found the answer! After a thorough analysis of Bible prophecy, and research of biblical history, Cameron MacLeod realized that there was a very important message hidden in scripture that no one had yet discovered, nor published. He shares these key findings to a wider audience within the pages of "America in Tribulation" (published by LifeRich Publishing).

Here, the author provides a short but powerful insight into the coming tribulation of the Christian church. He starts with the realization that Christians will, in fact, experience the first half of the imminent seven-year tribulation, with the rapture and return of Jesus occurring after three and a half years of the tribulation, not before. Then, MacLeod goes on to share some shocking revelations of what the Bible says will be the role of the United States during this time — to be the place of refuge from Satan and death. It is MacLeod's hope that the information in this book will benefit the reader, and the church at large.

"Christians need to be aware of what's coming, and prepare for it. In particular, when the Mark of the Beast is imposed, we will no longer be able to buy food or anything else without it. Thus we will need to have food and other necessities stored, if we are going to survive," MacLeod states.

"America in Tribulation" is available for purchase in print or eBook copy at https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/849083-america-in-tribulation.

About the Author

Cameron MacLeod was saved at an early age, and was raised in the Pentecostal Assemblies of God church in Canada. He has been a trial attorney there for 25 years.

