Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's Attorney, is Inspiring Young Saudi Women at Black Hat MEA

In the viral video with Saudi influencer @naifco on X (Twitter), Vasquez shares her experiences in Saudi Arabia, and discusses her career. "The people are incredibly warm and hospitable, and I've had the most amazing time here," Vasquez said during the interview. "I even had some amazing Saudi food. I sat traditionally on the sofas on the ground, and we had a lamb feast. The food is stupendous. I'm a real foodie, so I've been in for such a treat here in Saudi Arabia."

When asked about her sudden rise to fame after Johnny Depp's trial, Vasquez responded, "It doesn't bother me. I'm just really honored to be able to represent all my clients."

On inspiring young women, Vasquez remarked "If I can help inspire young women to accomplish their dreams, to reach for the stars, then any discomforts that I may have gone through with the newfound celebrity was all worth it."

Vasquez, who was just named the "Young Lawyer of the Year" during The American Lawyer's 2023 Industry Awards, also spoke about the link between cybersecurity and the law, stating, "There's always a link between any industry and law. And absolutely, I mean, the cybersecurity crises that these people face on a daily basis for representing the security of their customers and their companies and the information is incredibly relevant to what I do".

