Camilo Escalante Appointed as Chair of NAHREP's Corporate Board of Governors - Will Drive Collaborative Growth and Market Expansion Initiatives with Industry Leaders

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) announced today that Camilo Escalante, Executive Director of Diverse Segments, Guaranteed Rate will chair the organization's 2024 Corporate Board of Governors (CBOG).
SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are thrilled to have Camilo lead the NAHREP Corporate Board of Governors," said 2024 NAHREP President Nora Aguirre. "Camilo represents everything that is growth-minded and entrepreneurial about our organization and our community. His visionary leadership and dedication to diversity make him an exemplary choice to lead NAHREP's Corporate Board of Governors."
Escalante has led Guaranteed Rate in expanding its service and marketing in diverse communities nationwide, implementing initiatives such as the Language Access Program and the Community Engagement & Diverse Recruiting strategy. From 2020 to 2024 Guaranteed Rate has grown its Hispanic sales force from 88 Loan Officers to 215, with over 10% of those loan officers recognized as NAHREP Top 250 producers.
Escalante will serve with Co-Chair Nuria Rivera, the immediate past president of the National Board of Directors.
The Corporate Board of Governors (CBOG) is comprised of executives from NAHREP's top corporate partners, major trade associations, and civil rights organizations. The Corporate Board provides industry and practitioner insights on the Hispanic real estate market, analyzes business opportunities for NAHREP's corporate partners, and advises the organization on housing policy.
The announcement was made at the NAHREP Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference which featured federal housing and senior policy officials discussing present housing issues, including immigration reform, the housing inventory crisis, mortgage access and financial inclusion, commission compression, and more.
About NAHREP
The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership. Read our 2024 policy priorities here. Watch the Hispanic Homeownership short film.
