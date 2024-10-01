Caminar's Director of School-Based Programs to Present at 8th Annual Wellness Together Student Mental Wellness Conference

"It's an honor to represent Caminar and bring the findings of our holistic approaches in education to the network of professionals who are attending the event," says Henry. Post this

"It's an honor to represent Caminar and bring the findings of our holistic approaches in education to the network of professionals who are attending the event," says Henry. "By continuing to educate ourselves on the importance of techniques beyond the traditional means of education, we'll continue to improve the overall mental health wellbeing of students and the greater community."

The session will highlight Caminar's pioneering initiatives, including the Families and Schools Together (FAST) program and the Healing and Reduction of Teen Trauma in Schools (HARTTS) program. Through interactive questions and exercises, Henry and Hinojosa will encourage the audience to think critically about how practicing trauma-informed holistic systematic approaches can extend beyond the classroom and into the community.

The 8th Annual Wellness Together Student Mental Wellness Conference will feature 100+ breakout sessions, insights into the latest research and practical tools in the mental health and education fields, and keynote presentations from prominent figures like Patrick J. Kennedy, Glennon Doyle, Drew Robinson, Jack McBrayer, and many more.

For more information on the conference and Caminar's presentation, please visit www.wellnesstogether.org/conference.

About Caminar

Caminar is a leading behavioral health organization that supported 31,000 youths and adults across six counties in Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area last year. Caminar builds strength and stability through comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment delivered through evidence-based, whole-person care. The organization was founded in 1964, and our vision is to be a beacon of safety, compassion, and fulfillment, supporting all those in our communities who need it most. To learn more, please visit www.caminar.org.

Media Contact

Kayla Armstrong, "NEWS PROVIDED BY Caminar", 1 508-207-0797, [email protected]

SOURCE Caminar