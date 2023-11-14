CAMO® Adds New Universal Deck Clip to Fastener Family with CAMO WEDGE™

CAMO WEDGE and WEDGEMETAL are engineered and tested to fit securely in leading grooved deck board brands. Post this

Clips stay in the groove until you're ready to fasten for one-handed installation

Universal fit in all deck board brands

Ability to install in any deck pattern

Pre-assembled clips mean one-pass fastening

Strongest clip on the market in reducing lateral movement and uplift holding power

"In listening to contractors and keeping up with board groove technology, we continue to innovate our iconic Clip System to meet the demands of all builds," said Greg Groenhout, CAMO Product Manager. "We are pumped about this new universal clip that makes fast, faster. "

CAMO WEDGE clips are versatile, for use on grooved composite, PVC, and hardwood deck boards. They boast a 316 Stainless Steel Marine Grade screw and gusset offering the best corrosion resistance for coastal applications or projects in highly corrosive environments, like saltwater pool decks.

WEDGEMETAL clips feature a 410 Stainless Steel drill point screw for use on 14-18GA metal joists.

Both clips can be installed with the CAMO NEVER-MISS® Guide or up to 5X faster with the CAMO ClipDRIVE or DRIVE stand-up tools.

CAMO WEDGE and WEDGEMETAL are backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Learn more about the CAMO System on camofasteners.com.

