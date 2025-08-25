CAMO® Launches New Countersinking Deck Screws -- The Does-It-All Exterior Screw for Every Build

CAMO® Fasteners expands its line of premium exterior screws with their new Countersinking Deck Screw, a full-featured workhorse designed to deliver clean finishes, tight holds, and long-lasting performance for any exterior wood-to-wood project.
Engineered with a nibbed countersinking head for a flush, professional look and reverse upper threads for serious pull-down power, CAMO Countersinking Deck Screws drive fast and hold strong. Finished with CAMO's proprietary PROTECH® coating, they're built to resist corrosion from the elements and the chemicals in treated lumber.
"Builders want a screw in their arsenal they can trust for everything from decking to fencing to those in-between projects where you just need a strong hold," said Arun Venkatesan, CAMO Product Manager. "The Countersinking Deck Screw is that go-to fastener — it delivers professional results on every job, and it's tough and versatile enough to be used on almost any project."
Key Screw Features:
- Professional finish — the nibbed countersinking head sits flush with the board surface for a premium, clean finish.
- Pulls boards down tight — reverse upper threads deliver strong pull-down power.
- More control, less stripping — T-25 star drive recess in all sizes to grip tight and reduce stripping
- Ready to work — driver bit included in every pack.
- Built to last in tough conditions — PROTECH® exterior fastener coating resists corrosion from the elements in chemically treated lumber
- Starts sharp and fast — slashpoint tip bites in and reduces splitting
- No distractions — Tan color blends into most wood projects
- Choose the length you need — Available in 1 ¼ in. (31.8mm), 1 ⅝ in. (41.3mm), 2 in. (50.8mm), 2 ½ in. (63.5mm), 3 in. (76.2mm), 3 ½ in. (88.9mm), 4 in. (101.6mm) lengths
- The right stock for your project — 100, 350, 1750 count pails available for 1 ¼ in. (31.8mm), 1 ⅝ in. (41.3mm), 2 in. (50.8mm), 2 ½ in. (63.5mm), 3 in. (76.2mm) lengths. 50, 250, 1350 count pails available for 3 ½ in. (88.9mm), 4 in. (101.6mm) lengths
Available now through CAMO® distributors, LBM dealers, and online retailers, CAMO® Countersinking Deck Screws give builders the confidence to tackle any exterior project.
About CAMO
CAMO exists to provide the best fastening installation experience for hardworking doers who take pride in their work and value their wallet. CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs exactly as it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck. For more information or to locate a dealer, visit the CAMO Fasteners website [camofasteners.com] or call 1-800-968-6245. Follow @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel.
Media Contact:
Dave Ellerbee
CAMO Brand Marketing Manager
303-249-9867
CAMO®
Media Contact
Dave Ellerbee, National Nail - CAMO, 1 303-249-9867, [email protected], camofasteners.com
SOURCE National Nail - CAMO
