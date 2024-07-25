CAMO® Recognized as 2024 LBM Journal Innovation Award Winner for CAMO WEDGE™ Universal Deck Clips

"We know we make the best clip system on the market... We're honored to have LBM Journal's recognition and will continue building on CAMO's brand promise as the better way to build a deck." Post this

Designed to fit grooved board material in any deck pattern, CAMO's durable WEDGECLIPs hold securely in the groove and allow for one-pass, one-handed installation, resulting in faster and easier fastening. And the 316 stainless steel marine grade clip offers the best corrosion resistance for coastal applications or projects in highly corrosive environments such as saltwater pool decks.

"We know we make the best clip system on the market, so it's great to see others are catching on and seeing the game-changing value in our innovations," said Jon Wierengo, VP/GM of CAMO Brand. "We're honored to have LBM Journal's recognition and will continue building on CAMO's brand promise as the better way to build a deck."

CAMO WEDGECLIPs are engineered and tested to fit securely in leading grooved deck board brands. Warranted by CAMO for use with Trex, TimberTech by AZEK, Fiberon, MoistureShield, Deckorators, and other leading brands.

WEDGECLIPs can be installed with the CAMO NEVER-MISS® Guide or up to 5X faster with the CAMO ClipDRIVE or DRIVE stand-up tools.

CAMO WEDGECLIPs are backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Learn more about the CAMO System on camofasteners.com.

CAMO WEDGECLIPs and other 2024 Innovation Award winners can be found in the July issue of LBM Journal.

About CAMO

CAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience for hardworking doers who take pride in their work and value their wallet. CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs as you expect it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck. For more information or to locate a dealer, visit the CAMO Fasteners website or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to "Like" @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel.

Media Contact

Dave Ellerbee, National Nail - CAMO Fasteners, 1 3032499867, [email protected], camofasteners.com

SOURCE National Nail - CAMO Fasteners