CAMO® Structural Screws Earn 2023 Golden Hammer Award from HBSDealer Magazine

"We've known all along that our CAMO Structural Screws were something special. Thank you HBSDealer for the honor of recognizing them as a 2023 Golden Hammer Award winner." - W. Scott Baker, CEO, National Nail Post this

CAMO Structural Screws offers a full line of high-performing, code-compliant structural screws for all your deck and framing needs. They are engineered to start fast, drive smooth, and hold strong. No pre-drilling required. Features our industry-leading proprietary coating for superior corrosion resistance. Structural Screws are available for all your wood-to-wood structural fastening needs including multi-ply, ledger, framing, truss, and more.

The 2023 Golden Hammer Winners will be formally announced in the March 2024 issue of HBSDealer. This follows the "Golden Hammer Products & Purpose Awards celebration" in Las Vegas on Feb. 27th.

About CAMO

CAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience for hardworking doers who take pride in their work and value their wallet. CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs as you expect it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck. For more information or to locate a dealer, visit the CAMO Fasteners website or call 1-800-968-6245.

