CAMP in Texas Hill Country offering premier spots to media to film the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse!

View this 90-second video to learn more about CAMP and see an aerial view at the end of the video.

As a special guest of CAMP, viewing spots for media are in a stellar location (excuse the pun), with reserved parking for your crew. Many activities will occur throughout the day (after all, that is what we do!) including eclipse-related and camp activities for all ages. Gates open to the public at 7:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. (to allow traffic to subside). Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be sold throughout the day.

Total Eclipse at CAMP event tickets (for the general public) are $100 for adults and $50 for children (12 and younger) and include entrance onto CAMP's property; ISO glasses to safely view the eclipse; spots with clear view of the skies; knowledgeable astrology speakers; and educational and camp activities for families. Parking is additional for the public. While folding chairs are available for media, you are encouraged to bring your own comfortable lawn chairs.

About CAMP:

Since 1979, Children's Association for Maximum Potential (known locally as Camp CAMP) has provided safe and fun-filled recreational experiences year-round for individuals (ages 5 – 55) with mild to severe disabilities, with diagnoses such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disability, Cerebral Palsy, Down syndrome, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spina Bifida, visual impairment, and hearing impairment.

Campers are racially diverse with 26% Hispanic, 5% African American, 3% Asian, 1% Native American, 47% Caucasian, and 18% identified as Multi-Race/Other.

On average, CAMP serves over 1,400 individuals with disabilities annually in our summer and school-year programs. As a result of these campers garner independence, self-confidence and encouragement through medically safe recreational activities (like swimming, horseback, canoeing, archery, music recreation, arts & crafts, karaoke and a CAMP dance) and social interactions, while parents and siblings receive well-deserved respite from around-the-clock care of their family member. CAMP successfully adapts activities that allow participants to experience a sense of mobility, independence and fun. Due to the severity of their disabilities, many served by CAMP are not eligible to participate in other camps or programs offered within that community.

CAMP also provides leadership development for high-school students/young adults, and hands-on educational experiences and CEUs for healthcare professionals. In 2022, 1,429 teen and young adults volunteers dedicated 87,700 hours of service; 152 Healthcare professional volunteers dedicated 15,616 hours of service.

CAMP is located at 515 Skyline Drive, Center Point, Texas 78010.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jeanne Albrecht, CAMP Board Member since 2019

210-392-9047

[email protected]

