Camp Massawippi Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Since 1951, Camp Massawippi has offered recreational, educational and leisure activities to children and adults with physical disabilities

MONTREAL, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Camp Massawippi (Massawippi), a 19-acre summer camp in Ayer's Cliff dedicated to serving children and adults with physical disabilities, today proudly announced its 75th anniversary. The camp's mission is to offer a safe environment that emphasises stimulation, development and social integration through tailor-made programs that maximize the abilities and autonomy of campers. Additionally, Massawippi contributes to families' quality of life by providing respite for parents and caregivers. Programs are offered in English and French to residents of Quebec and beyond.

The land on Lake Massawippi, where the camp is based, was purchased from Mary Helen Norton in 1951 for the token price of one dollar. The Nortons were a prominent family from nearby Coaticook. The camp was originally affiliated with Montreal's 'School for Crippled Children'. In 1961, both the school and the camp were integrated into the MAB-Mackay Rehabilitation Centre. The camp was officially renamed Massawippi in 2011.

The Habilitas Foundation (Habilitas) is the official foundation of Action Centre, Camp Massawippi, Constance-Lethbridge, MAB-Mackay, Mackay Centre and Philip E. Layton schools, and the Quebec Federation of the Blind. These organizations support people of all ages living with vision loss, hearing loss or physical disabilities. A Canada-Revenue-Agency-registered charity, Habilitas is a non-profit organization funded through private donations and philanthropic grants.

This summer, Massawippi will welcome up to 150 campers in multiple sessions from June 22 to August 14. Trained counsellors maintain camper ratios of 1:1, 1:2 and 1:3 depending on individual needs and comfort levels. Nurses are on duty 24/7 and food menus are dietitian approved. Campers are housed in fully accessible cabins for up to 12 people. Adapted activities include swimming, waterskiing, sailing, canoeing, kayaking, arts and crafts, sports, music and drama, and campfires. Five-night sessions cost $1,080.00 and eleven-night sessions cost $2,376.00. Financial assistance is available and used by a majority of families. Places are limited and registration is first-come, first-served.

"We are very proud to be celebrating Massawippi's 75th anniversary," says Theodora Brinckman, Executive Director, Habilitas. "It is a unique place with a rich history that gives campers life-changing experiences. Habilitas' mission is to increase access, autonomy and quality of life for people with vision loss, hearing loss or physical disabilities. The organizations represented by Habilitas deliver different services to clients with individual needs. All are united by a shared commitment to the people we serve."

"As a foundation funded by private donations and grants, we are entirely reliant on the generosity of the community. The success and longevity of Massawippi are a testament to the enriching experiences offered by the camp and the sustained financial support of individuals and foundations. On behalf of campers past and present, I would like to say thank you," adds Theodora Brinckman.

About the Habilitas Foundation

Tracing its roots to the 1869 foundation of the Mackay Centre for deaf children, today

Habilitas supports people of all ages living with vision loss, hearing loss or physical disabilities. Habilitas is the official foundation of member organizations Action Centre, Camp Massawippi, Constance-Lethbridge, MAB-Mackay, Mackay Centre and Philip E. Layton schools, and the Quebec Federation of the Blind. Habilitas is a non-profit organization and registered charity. Through donor support, and together with its member organizations, Habilitas creates and funds opportunities for improved quality of life for the populations it serves. For more information, please visit https://habilitas.ca

For more information on Camp Massawippi, please visit https://campmassawippi.com

Videos of Camp Massawippi are available at:

(General) https://youtu.be/oFQ5Ui84j9Q

(Adapted waterskiing) https://youtu.be/vxs-YSPhBcw?si=Vhg2blRJycbjMTJV

(Dance) https://youtu.be/16a-V3FVdfY

To schedule an interview with Theodora Brinckman in Montreal or to visit Camp Massawippi in person, please contact:

Mark Lowe

PRagmatic Communications

mark.lowe(at)pragcom.com

(514) 576-2519

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, Habilitas Foundation, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://habilitas.ca

SOURCE Habilitas Foundation