Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation Endorses New House Bill Designed to Protect Americans' Ability to Import Lower-Cost Prescriptions

"Millions of Americans depend on personal prescription importation for access to critical daily medications, in particular 90-day supplies of maintenance medications," said CPPI Executive Director Ken Hunter. Post this

The new bill, H.R. 3162, called the Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act of 2025, was introduced by U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky. Original co-sponsors of the act include Reps. Steve Cohen, Lloyd Doggett, Ilhan Omar, Chellie Pingree, and Mark Pocan.

This milestone legislation addresses the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs by amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to allow Americans to continue safely importing affordable medications from licensed pharmacies in Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Switzerland.

Why This Act is Needed

This bill comes at a critical time when millions of Americans struggle to afford life-saving medications due to exorbitant prices set by pharmaceutical companies. According to CPPI's most recent national survey, Americans save an average of $4,920 per year by importing prescription medications from Canada compared to U.S. prices. The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act of 2025 will protect and expand this proven, safe, and cost-effective pathway for accessing vital medications.

"For over 20 years, personal prescription importation has been a lifeline for millions of Americans, particularly those on fixed incomes who rely on affordable maintenance medications to manage chronic conditions," said Ken Hunter, Executive Director of CPPI. "The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act is a necessary step toward ensuring that every American can continue to access the medications they need."

The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act of 2025 addresses this need by allowing safe importation from countries with rigorous regulatory standards, ensuring both affordability and safety. The bill also responds to the reality that some brand-name drugs in the U.S. cost over four times more than in other developed nations, placing an unsustainable burden on American patients.

CPPI – representing thousands of Americans who rely on imported medications – emphasizes that personal prescription importation is a safe and reliable practice with a decades-long track record. "Millions of Americans depend on personal prescription importation for access to critical daily medications, in particular 90-day supplies of maintenance medications," Hunter added. "This bill will save and enhance lives by expanding access to affordable drugs."

To access a list of licensed, certified, online Canadian pharmacies and tips for selecting an online pharmacy, Americans can visit www.personalimportation.org/find-a-pharmacy.

"We call on Congress to act swiftly to pass this legislation and provide relief to Americans struggling under the weight of high drug prices," Hunter noted. "We urge lawmakers to prioritize the health and financial well-being of their constituents by supporting this critical legislation."

About CPPI:

The Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI), based in Hillsborough, N.J., is a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization that fights for Americans' access to safe, affordable prescription medications from Canada for personal use. Tens of millions of Americans – especially the elderly and others on fixed incomes – struggle to pay the extremely high price of prescription medications in the U.S. CPPI is here to be their voice. For more information and to join us: www.personalimportation.org.

Media Contact

Ken Hunter, Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation, 1 (202) 765-3290 101, [email protected], www.personalimportation.org

SOURCE Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation