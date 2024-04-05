Campbell & Company Appoints Vice President Sarah Marino as Northwest Regional Director

Veteran Fundraising Expert Elevated to Propel Nonprofit Advancement in the Region

SEATTLE, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell & Company, an employee-owned national consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vice President Sarah Marino as the Northwest Regional Director, with responsibilities of leading client engagements, stewardship initiatives, and strengthening the firm's position in the nonprofit sector in the Northwest region.

While retaining her position as Vice President of Fundraising, Sarah will play a pivotal role in cultivating partnerships, implementing strategic initiatives, and championing the interests of nonprofits throughout the region. With two decades of dedicated service in fundraising, Sarah brings a wealth of expertise, creativity, and tailored strategies to all her engagements. Her extensive background in fundraising consulting, combined with her dedication to the nonprofit sector, positions her as an invaluable catalyst for driving transformational change and making a lasting impact.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter of growth and impact, we are thrilled to appoint Sarah as our Northwest Regional Director," states Kate Roosevelt, Campbell & Company's Co-President. "Sarah embodies our firm's commitment to excellence and advancing the life-changing work of mission-driven organizations. Her leadership will elevate our engagement efforts to new heights while fostering and maintaining long-term partnerships across the region."

Sarah's decades of direct development experience gives her the skills to guide organizations through various challenges across sectors. She's a passionate leader (and frequent audience member) in the arts and partners closely with human services and conservation organizations. She has published and presented thought leadership on donor engagement in the technology industry, building resilient organizations, and equitable naming and recognition practices. Sarah is the founding manager of Campbell & Company's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access (DEIA) Council, where she led Campbell's effort to advance equitable practices in our firm and industry.

Sarah holds an MBA from the University of San Francisco, a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Dance, and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Santa Clara University. She serves on the board of the University of San Francisco's Women in Leadership and Philanthropy and is an active member of the Washington Women's Foundation and AFP Advancement Northwest.

"I am eager to continue to collaborate with the many creative minds and passionate advocates in Seattle and throughout the PNW," states Sarah Marino. "Together, every initiative we undertake isn't just for the advancement of your organization or even our sector, but for the betterment of the entire community."

Campbell & Company extends its warmest congratulations to Vice President Sarah Marino on her appointment as the Northwest Regional Director and looks forward to her continued contributions to the organization's mission and vision.

About Campbell & Company

Campbell & Company is a national nonprofit consulting firm that helps organizations create greater impact through fundraising, executive search, communications, and strategic information services. Since 1976, Campbell & Company has helped over 2,500 clients grow their fundraising results through an integrated approach. In addition, our award-winning executive search team brings a record of success in placing exceptional leaders across the nonprofit sector. Underlying all our work is a culture driven by integrity, candor, rigor, partnership, inclusion, creativity, and our dedication to collaborating with nonprofits invested in inclusive philanthropy to change lives and move the nonprofit sector toward greater justice. To learn more, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

