Campbell & Company is Named a 2023 Best Place to Work in Chicago

The Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work program, presented annually by Best Companies Group, is designed to celebrate organizations in the Chicago area that excel in creating an exceptional workplace environment, valuing their employees, and promoting innovation and growth within the company. Each year, Best Companies Group uses an employer questionnaire to survey thousands of employees across Chicagoland in core focus areas including Leadership and Planning, Workplace Culture and Communications, Overall Engagement, and Benefits.

"I am thrilled that our team's commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace has earned us this prestigious award. This recognition reflects our collective dedication to creating an environment where everyone can thrive, and it inspires us to continue our journey of growth and empowerment," states Melody Todd, Campbell & Company's Director, People and Culture.

Fostering a culture that places a high value on innovative thinking and a comprehensive philosophy of equity and inclusion are central to Campbell & Company's work. Our dedication to these pillars is more than rhetoric; it is ingrained in our daily practices and decisions, ensuring that our firm not only stays at the forefront of innovation but also champions a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered to innovate for the good of our clients and the good of the nonprofit sector.

Earlier this year, Campbell & Company was recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in 2022 by Seattle Business Magazine, and one of the Top 10 Executive Search Firms for Women of Color by Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)®. These recognitions come at an exciting time for Campbell & Company as it continues to offer a comprehensive suite of consulting services shaping fundraising and executive search as practice areas and philanthropy as a force for positive change, while solidifying its position as a thought leader in the nonprofit sector.

Campbell & Company would like to extend its gratitude to its employee-owners, whose dedication and passion have made this achievement possible. We look forward to building on this success and maintaining our commitment to providing an exceptional workplace experience for everyone.

Fundraising and Executive Search professionals interested in joining the Campbell & Company team, can visit campbellcompany.com/about/careers for current job opportunities.

