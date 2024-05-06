Campbell & Company Recognized Among the Top 50 Executive Search Firms in the Higher Education Sector by Hunt Scanlon

Award-winning Executive Search firm honored to be placed among top 50 firms in the higher education sector.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell & Company, an employee-owned national consulting firm, proudly announces its recognition as one of the top 50 executive search firms in the higher education sector by Hunt Scanlon. Hunt Scanlon Media is one of the most widely referenced sources for spotlighting leading executive search firms and executives globally. Their recognition in the Higher Education Recruiting Special Edition of the latest Executive Search Review is representative of Campbell & Company's commitment to excellence and innovation in providing strategic leadership solutions to the higher education community.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Hunt Scanlon as one of the top executive search firms serving the higher education sector," states Kris McFeely, Executive Search Managing Director. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and our clients' success. We are proud to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of higher education by connecting visionary leaders with institutions poised for transformative growth."

With a profound understanding of the intricate landscape of higher education, Campbell & Company's Executive Search practice is uniquely positioned to identify and place exceptional leadership talent for higher education institutions across the nation. Leveraging our deep sector knowledge, extensive network, and tailored approach, we specialize in placing visionary leaders with the right expertise to navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities within the higher education sector. Whether recruiting for liberal arts, private and Jesuit colleges, or specialized institutions, we are committed to ensuring our placed leaders align seamlessly with our clients' strategic objectives and sustainable growth.

We are proud to be the executive search firm of choice for hundreds of nonprofit organizations. Campbell & Company has been listed four times as one of the country's best executive search firms by Forbes Magazine and named one of Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC)'s Top Executive Search Firms that Work for Women of Color for three consecutive years. Crain's Chicago recently named us one of Chicago's Best Places to Work; Seattle Business Magazine also named us one of Washington's Best Companies to Work For.

About Campbell & Company

Campbell & Company is a national consulting firm that supports nonprofit organizations in creating greater impact through executive search, fundraising, communications, and strategic information services. Since 1976, Campbell & Company has helped shape the evolution of fundraising as a practice in all sectors, including human services, arts & culture, education, healthcare, environment, associations and membership organizations, and civic and public affairs.

Underlying all our work is a shared focus on the Campbell & Company mission: to advance the life-changing work of mission-driven organizations. To learn more, visit www.campbellcompany.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Hunt Scanlon

Hunt Scanlon Media is the most widely referenced data source in the human capital sector. For more than 35 years, Hunt Scanlon Media's market intelligence has come in many forms, including daily news briefs, talent leadership reports, newsletter briefings, global executive leadership conferences, podcasts, webinars, and social media alerts. Its team of consultants and industry analysts assist clients in making informed hiring and talent decisions around the world.

