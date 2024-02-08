Campbell Murray Joins Assure Technical as Non-Executive Director

Leading Authority in Cyber Security, Campbell Murray, Joins Assure Technical, a Rising Star in the Cyber Industry
WORCESTERSHIRE, United Kingdom, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assure Technical, a rising star in the realm of cyber security solutions, has recently made a significant announcement that has reverberated across the industry. Campbell Murray, who has over 25 years of invaluable experience and expertise within the offensive and defensive cyber security arena, has been appointed as their Non-Executive Director.
Murray's career is characterised by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a steadfast commitment to staying ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats. Passionate about pioneering innovative approaches to safeguarding digital infrastructures, his notable achievements include founding and directing the TigerScheme and Cyber Scheme, where he developed standards in penetration testing for Government and industry on a global scale.
"We are delighted to welcome Campbell to the team." says Pete Rucinski, Managing Director of Assure Technical. "We will benefit enormously from Campbell's visionary mindset and vast experience. His arrival at Assure Technical marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward further excellence and growth in the cyber security domain."
Assure Technical's decision to bring Campbell Murray on board as a Non-Executive Director speaks volumes about the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity excellence. His wealth of experience and his track record of successful innovation align seamlessly with Assure Technical's ethos of delivering top-tier, client-centric cybersecurity solutions.
In his new role, Murray is poised to leverage his extensive expertise to guide and shape Assure Technical's strategic initiatives. His insights will be instrumental in steering the company toward greater innovation, ensuring its offerings continue to be at the vanguard of cyber security excellence.
Expressing his excitement about this new chapter, Campbell Murray shared, "I am thrilled to join the Assure Technical team. The company's dedication to excellence and commitment to delivering robust cybersecurity solutions align perfectly with my own values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Assure Technical and contributing to their continued success."
The appointment of Campbell Murray as the Non-Executive Director for Assure Technical is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to providing state-of-the-art cyber security services. Murray's wealth of knowledge and experience will undoubtedly steer the company toward even greater heights in fortifying digital defences against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.
As Assure Technical embarks on this new chapter with Murray at the helm, the future of cyber security innovation appears brighter than ever.
About Assure Technical
Assure Technical is an award-winning technical security company based in Malvern, UK. They keep security simple with customer-led business solutions. Assure Technical's genuine 4.9* Trustpilot rating is a testament to their people-first approach. Their services include CREST-approved penetration testing, Cyber Awareness Training, Cyber Essentials certifications and Security Consultancy.
