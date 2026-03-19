Campbell-Stone Receives Choice Community Award from Holleran Consulting

Designation demonstrates that the Community's Personal Care Program is providing incredible value

ATLANTA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell-Stone today announced that its Personal Care Program has been awarded the Choice Community Award for Resident Satisfaction by Holleran Consulting. This award recognizes senior adult personal care and assisted living communities for their admirable satisfaction scores, placing them at the top of the benchmark for senior living communities across the country.

Campbell-Stone was awarded this significant designation after the completion of its 2025 resident satisfaction survey, which demonstrated that the Personal Care Program is engaging residents at a level that they and their families value.

"This is an incredible achievement for our Sandy Springs location," says Maria Manahan, Campbell-Stone CEO. "We take pride in ensuring our residents, guests and staff feel safe, respected and like they belong. This achievement proves that we're providing an exemplary culture of care and satisfaction, meaningfully engaging residents and making a tremendous impact along the way."

Holleran has the largest benchmark of its kind, measuring both resident and employee engagement and satisfaction across senior living and retirement communities nationwide. The benchmark comprises more than 160,000 resident and employee surveys from the last three

years, placing all award recipients in the top 15% of surveyed facilities.

"We are excited to recognize the Holleran 2025 Choice Communities," states Christine Walley, President of Holleran Consulting. "This prestigious recognition highlights the incredible work being done to cultivate strong, meaningful connections within communities. It reflects the dedication of organizations that prioritize the engagement and satisfaction of both their employees and their residents, understanding that when both are supported, the entire community thrives. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding achievements and the profound impact they have on building environments where people feel valued and engaged."

The Campbell-Stone Personal Care Program is a separate, dedicated floor of licensed specialized care at the Organization's Sandy Springs location. The Program is staffed by a compassionate and loyal team with decades of combined tenure, offering a uniquely comfortable setting and a range of services that support "aging in place," including bathing, medication, meals, housekeeping, laundry and dressing assistance when needed.

Have a family member in need of personalized care? Visit the Campbell-Stone Sandy Springs community and/or speak with a representative to secure an apartment in the Personal Care Program that's truly second to none.

About Campbell-Stone

For more than 60 years, Campbell-Stone has been on a mission: to provide underserved seniors with safe, affordable, quality living through housing and services offered with dignity and respect. Campbell-Stone has two HUD-subsidized, nonprofit communities — one in Buckhead and one in Sandy Springs — that have become home to thousands of active and engaged seniors from all walks of life. These communities offer a place where all cultures, beliefs and faiths are not only welcome and accepted, but respected, encouraged and supported. For more information, visit www.campbellstone.org.

About Holleran Consulting

Holleran is the premier provider of employee and resident engagement and satisfaction research and benchmarks, serving not-for-profit senior living providers nationally. For over 30 years, Holleran has specialized in researching and consulting with senior living providers, retirement communities and healthcare systems to develop business strategies that match their mission, vision and values. Utilizing sophisticated research analysis, alongside our extensive survey benchmarks, leaders gain a clear vision of the strengths and opportunities within their business. Learn more at www.holleranconsult.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Vanderburg, Campbell-Stone, 1 4042562612, [email protected], https://www.campbellstone.org/

SOURCE Campbell-Stone