Campbell Travel signs wide-ranging partnership with Amadeus

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell Travel has signed a new transformative agreement with travel technology company, Amadeus. Campbell Travel advisors will be able to effectively meet the evolving needs of travelers with efficient access to the most comprehensive air, hotel and ground transportation content and end-to-end workflow from shopping to booking to servicing, available through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

As part of this agreement, the professional travel management company will further enhance its corporate travel offering, by implementing Amadeus Cytric in its own operations and becoming a reseller for the portfolio.

Teri Goins, President, Campbell Travel, said: "Amadeus is a respected innovator in the travel technology space and Campbell Travel is delighted to have this new partnership. Amadeus maintains an extensive portfolio of business travel solutions, an unrivalled range of content from across the travel ecosystem, and best-in-class system stability – all of which will allow us to offer a differentiated, personalized service to our customers. With the superior capabilities of Amadeus as the foundation of our tech stack, we believe this is the right partnership to enhance the corporate travel offering and drive Campbell Travel forward."

With the Cytric travel and expense portfolio, Campbell Travel will be able to offer its customers best in class capabilities, diversify their services, and cater to the ever-evolving needs of corporations. Furthermore, the integration with Microsoft Teams allows for a natural fit for the modern workspace and enables enhanced collaboration and trip planning.

Eduardo Schutte, SVP Travel Sellers North America & Online Americas, Amadeus, said: "With our position at the center of the travel ecosystem, we will provide Campbell Travel the technology and solutions required to further accelerate their growth trajectory in the North American market. We look forward to collaborating with and supporting Campbell Travel as they write a new chapter in their long and successful history."

Campbell Travel provides business travel solutions with personalized service, constant trip monitoring and analytics designed to maximize value. The company prides itself on treating every traveler as a VIP and proactively takes action to resolve flight disruptions through immediate rebooking and traveler messaging along with travel risk management services to ensure their travelers are well informed and connected.

