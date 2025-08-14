Campfire Learning Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Strengthening Trust and Security for Educational Content Delivery

Campfire Learning has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, conducted by AssuranceLab, a Sensiba company. This milestone affirms the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality across its enterprise-grade platform for educational publishers. The independent, third-party evaluation validates that Campfire's systems and processes meet the rigorous criteria established by the AICPA, not just in design, but in sustained execution over time.

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campfire Learning, the all-in-one platform that powers the full lifecycle of educational content through an enterprise-grade platform designed for publishers, is proud to announce the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit. Conducted by AssuranceLab, a Sensiba company, this independent, third-party evaluation affirms Campfire Learning's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality- ensuring peace of mind for customers across the education landscape.

Conducted by Patrick O'Keeffe (Senior Cyber Security Consultant with AssuranceLab, a Sensiba Company), the independent audit evaluated Campfire Learning's controls over a sustained period and confirmed that its systems and practices met the rigorous criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type II certification is widely recognized as the gold standard for operational security in cloud-based platforms.

"From day one, we've built Campfire with trust and reliability in mind," said Jon Scheiding, Director of Engineering at Campfire Learning. "This certification reflects not only our infrastructure and policies, but the integrity and diligence of our entire team."

Rodney Green, Chief Operating Officer, added, "Security is foundational to our mission. End-users and publishers rely on us to power core instructional experiences, and we take that responsibility seriously. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a clear signal of our commitment to safeguarding sensitive data."

Campfire Learning enables publishers and institutions to build standards-aligned curriculum, instructional materials, and assessments in Campfire Studio and deliver them seamlessly through no-code apps, LTI integrations, QTI exports, or SDK integrations—all within a robust, enterprise-grade environment. A SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces that every step of that process is governed by best-in-class security and privacy practices.

Key areas assessed as part of Campfire's SOC 2 Type II certification include:

Security: Role-based access controls, multi-factor authentication, secure infrastructure, and continuous monitoring

Availability: System redundancy, uptime monitoring, and disaster recovery planning

Confidentiality: Encryption in transit and at rest, strict data classification and handling procedures

What does this mean for Campfire Learning's customers?

Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a reflection of the Company's continued commitment to the publishers, academic institutions, and technology partners who entrust it with their most sensitive content and user data.

Unlike Type I reports, which validate design at a single point in time, Type II certification confirms that the Company's security controls are both well-architected and consistently applied over an extended period. This provides added assurance that data is safeguarded not just in theory- but in practice, every day.

For Campfire Learning's customers, this means:

Peace of mind that content and user information are protected by independently verified, industry-standard controls

Confidence to scale curriculum and assessment programs across platforms, devices, and classrooms

Reduced procurement friction when evaluating Campfire Learning as a secure and compliant technology partner

Campfire Learning doesn't just power the creation and distribution of high-quality educational content—the Company stands behind every integration, every delivery, and every interaction with the utmost integrity. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a milestone- but more importantly, it represents a continued commitment to earning the trust of partners and customers.

About Campfire Learning: Campfire Learning supports the creation, management, and delivery of educational content- curriculum, instruction, and assessment- from a single, enterprise-grade platform built for publishers, instructors, and students. Campfire Learning enables the delivery of educational content to more than 5 million learners, spanning Pre-K, higher education, and adult skills development. Through trusted partnerships, scalable infrastructure, and a user‑centric approach, Campfire Learning is committed to transforming instructional experiences and elevating learning outcomes for educators, students, and publishers worldwide.

