Campfire Learning's Studio Named 2026 CODiE Award Winner for Best Use of AI in Education

Its flagship platform, Studio, is a comprehensive curriculum and assessment management platform that combines AI-powered workflows with enterprise-grade authoring, standards alignment, item banking, quality assurance, and publishing capabilities. Post this

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the CODiE Awards," said Kevin Campbell, Founder and CEO at Campfire Learning. "This award reflects our team's dedication to providing content publishers a superior way to convert knowledge and ideas into meaningful learning content, providing more time to focus on what actually moves student outcomes. We remain committed to helping publishers build assessments and courseware that are rigorous, accessible, and genuinely effective."

Studio is purpose-built for the educational professionals who create learning content: assessment writers, instructional designers, curriculum teams, and beyond. That focus shapes everything about how Studio's AI capabilities are designed: not to replace the author's judgment, but to give it more room to work.

Four capabilities anchor Studio's approach to AI.

Author Assist helps writers draft assessment items and rationales faster, without starting from a blank page. Alignment Assist maps content to academic standards, cutting down the manual work of ensuring coverage and compliance. Health Check gives authoring teams an on-demand audit of content quality, so issues surface before content reaches students rather than after. And our intelligent import capabilities transform existing materials into structured, ready-to-use assessments, courseware, and curriculum, helping teams extend the life of content they've already built.

Together, these capabilities are designed to shorten the distance between an author's expertise and a finished, high-quality learning experience, with the goal of putting stronger content in front of students, faster.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners.

About Campfire Learning

Campfire Learning is an educational content platform that empowers publishers and edtech teams to author, manage, and deploy curriculum, courseware, and assessments within a single, unified system. Its flagship platform, Studio, is a comprehensive curriculum and assessment management platform that combines AI-powered workflows with enterprise-grade authoring, standards alignment, item banking, quality assurance, and publishing capabilities. Studio helps organizations accelerate content development while maintaining the rigor, accuracy, and reliability that education demands.

Campfire serves a diverse range of education organizations, including educational publishers, state departments of education, education service agencies (ESAs), and edtech companies. Whether modernizing statewide curriculum initiatives, powering digital assessment programs, embedding assessment capabilities into education products, or developing standards-aligned instructional resources, Campfire provides the technology foundation to create and manage content at scale.

Campfire Learning is committed to helping education organizations build exceptional curriculum and assessment experiences so every educator has confidence in the content they deliver, and every student benefits from resources built with care.

Media Contact

JIm Newhouse, Campfire Learning, 1 3104985900, [email protected] , www.CampfireLearning.com

SOURCE Campfire Learning