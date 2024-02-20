Camping World Partners with Altor Locks to Keep RVer's Trailers Safe & Secure with the Patented ICON Trailer Lock as Trailer Thefts Continue to Rise

"We are more than pleased to partner with Marcus Lemonis and his team at Camping World," said Larry Thomas, Altor Locks' Chief Revenue Officer said. "They have built an amazing business that is focused on helping RVers create the best traveling experiences possible." Post this

Camping World has chosen to offer the Altor ICON Trailer Lock, because it can help RVers thwart thieves wielding portable power tools, especially angle grinders. The ICON also withstands elements and moisture infiltration that can cause rusting degrade or may freeze critical mechanisms causing locking/unlocking malfunction.

The ICON Trailer Lock, US Patent 11,766,905 B2, is specifically engineered to stand up to thieves with modern power tools. Other locks on the market can be compromised by angle grinders, reciprocating saws, lock pickers, and even

brute force in 120 seconds or less. The ICON survived a concentrated attack with an angle grinder, lasting more than 1 hour and 32 minutes, using 14 blades, and eight battery packs. (See the testing video here).

Constructed of more than twenty pounds of premium cast steel hardened to 450 Brinell – competitors use less expensive low carbon steel which is softer than saw blades and drill bits – the ICON was awarded its patent for its radial fin design built to protect from all angles of attack. The lock body is deeply embedded and completely inaccessible, further increasing its security. Additionally, the ICON has extreme weather resistant seals and a one-piece design for ease of use.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. The Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966.

"We are more than pleased to partner with Marcus Lemonis and his team at Camping World," said Larry Thomas, Altor Lock Chief Revenue Officer said. "They have built an amazing business that is focused on helping RVers create the best traveling experiences possible. We are honored to make our products available to their customers to help keep their RVs safe while they are creating those great traveling memories."

RV, Boat, ATV, and other trailer owners can learn more about and purchase the ICON Trailer Lock at https://www.campingworld.com/search?q=altor

The ICON Trailer Lock Review

Product review expert and influencer Mr. Truck called the ICON Trailer Lock "the best lock you can buy" after he "tests, tortures, and reviews" it. See what else he had to say in this video.

About Altor Locks

Headquartered in Sterling, Va., Altor Locks is a woman- and minority-owned company. CEO and Co-Founder Karen Schaufeld met Co-Founder, Engineer, and Inventor Dylan Cato through a Lehigh University product development program in 2015. Their goal is to improve the quality of bike and trailer locks on the market. The Altor team is redefining physical lock security by designing feature reach locks that address common lock vulnerabilities especially in the age of power tools. The bicycle and trailer lock products are innovative in their engineering, using premium materials, technology and design to create a tier of physical security. All Altor locks are designed and assembled in Sterling, VA. Visit www.altorlocks.com.

