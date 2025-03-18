Campspot Awards Showcase North America's Best Camping Destinations for 2025

"The Campspot Awards aim to recognize those parks that are delivering outstanding guest experiences and embodying the spirit of modern camping," said Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot. "This year's winners represent the variety and depth of camping in North America today." Post this

"The Campspot Awards aim to recognize those parks that are delivering outstanding guest experiences and embodying the spirit of modern camping," said Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot. "This year's winners represent the variety and depth of camping in North America today. From peaceful retreats where you can disconnect to adrenaline-pumping destinations perfect for families, we're thrilled to showcase parks that are truly exceptional. Every campground on this list provides a unique experience for campers, and they've earned their place as the best in the business."

Among the 2025 winners are several standout parks:

#1 Top Campground in the U.S.: Verde Ranch RV Resort, Camp Verde, AZ

This Arizona -based resort offers striking red rock landscapes and easy access to nearby trails and the Verde River, making it an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts looking for both adventure and relaxation.

#1 Top Campground in Canada : Tsawaak RV Resort, Tofino, BC

: Tsawaak RV Resort, Set amongst the beaches, rainforest and islands off the tip of the Esowista Peninsula, Tsawaak is a premier coastal destination, with activities such as whale watching, beachcombing, and kayaking.

#1 Top Glamping Campground: Broad River Campground, Mooresboro, NC

Offering a perfect mix of nature and luxury, Broad River combines glamping accommodations with lush forest views and scenic outdoor exploration nestled in North Carolina's Foothills region.

#1 Top Unique Campground: True West Campground Stables and Mercantile, Jamestown, TN

Campers can step back in time with horse trails and boarding, a western mercantile, and old-time charm at this campground designed to make you feel like you're part of a western frontier town.

#1 Top Hidden Gem: The Cove Pub Campground, Inverness, FL

A true hidden gem, this Florida campground offers a relaxing retreat nestled among towering trees, with unique pub-style dining and peaceful waterside camping for a unique 'old Florida ' getaway.

#1 Top for Families: Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Golden Valley , Bostic, NC

, Spanning over 600 acres, this family-friendly park offers an exciting range of amenities, including water slides, laser tag, and mini golf. With a calendar full of themed events, it combines outdoor adventure with fun activities, making it the perfect destination for family vacations and reunions.

Other categories of the 2025 Campspot Awards include Top RV Campgrounds, Top Tent Campgrounds, Top Campgrounds for a Quiet Getaway, Top Small Campgrounds, Top Mid-Size Campgrounds, and Top Large Campgrounds, each offering something different to cater to the diverse tastes of today's campers.

"The winners of the 2025 Campspot Awards each offer a distinct experience," said Stender. "Whether it's the unique desert landscapes of Ramble at Great Sand Dunes National Park, the peaceful riverside views and outdoor adventures at RiverWalk on the Yadkin, or the expansive amenities at River Sands RV Resort, there's something here for everyone. It's not just about the location—these parks create experiences that resonate with campers long after they've packed up."

For more information about the 2025 Campspot Awards and a complete list of winners, visit https://www.campspot.com/awards.

