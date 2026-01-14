Campspot Names the 12 U.S. Cities Where Togetherness Is Thriving in 2026

Campspot today released its 2026 Togetherness Index, naming 12 U.S. cities across four regions that stand out as top destinations for travelers seeking more community and real connection in the year ahead. Post this

In the report, based on a survey of 1,633 Campspot customers, 82% said a desire for connection will significantly impact their 2026 travel plans, and 75% said they wish for a stronger sense of community in daily life. That desire shows up clearly in campground culture, where campers report regularly meeting new people (85%) and experiencing everyday generosity, with 73% receiving an act of kindness and 92% offering help to someone else while camping.

"When we looked at where togetherness is thriving in travel right now, these cities rose to the top as places people come to connect, not just visit," said Carolin Fuller, Director of Consumer Marketing at Campspot.

How Campspot Built the Togetherness Index

To identify the top Together-Trip destinations for 2026, Campspot crunched more than 300,000 data points, combining real-time traveler interest with how campers actually traveled in 2025.

Campspot first identified the most-searched destinations for 2026 travel across its platform. Those destinations were then evaluated using three behavioral signals from 2025 bookings:

Group travel volume: a higher share of bookings with multiple campsites or 3+ campers

Length of stay: a higher share of bookings of 3+ nights

Year-over-year momentum: the biggest increases in booking volume and/or average group size

The result is a list of destinations where togetherness is not just aspirational—it's already part of how people travel.

The 2026 Togetherness Index

West

#1 Yuma, AZ — Warm winter weather and Colorado River days make it easy for groups to slow down, spend time outdoors together, and stretch trips beyond a quick weekend.

Also ranked: #2 Bend, OR; #3 Lake Elsinore, CA

Midwest

#1 Waterville, MN — A lake-and-trail setting built for long, shared days outside helps make multi-family trips and reunions feel effortless.

Also ranked: #2 Eagle River, WI; #3 Ludington, MI

South

#1 Jekyll Island, GA — Bikeable beach paths, wide shoreline, and a slower pace create the kind of trip where the best moments happen in between the plans.

Also ranked: #2 Key West, FL; #3 Port Aransas, TX

Northeast

#1 Lake George, NY — Adirondack scenery, water time, and multi-night stays make it a natural destination for groups looking to reconnect and linger.

Also ranked: #2 Cape May, NJ; #3 Old Orchard Beach, ME

To explore the Together-Trip trend and browse bookable campgrounds near each destination, visit campspot.com/about/together-trip.

