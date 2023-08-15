Campspot Ranks #341 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

We've remained hyper-focused on helping campground owners grow their businesses and connect to new customers; the Inc. 5000 recognition continues to validate that we're on the right path. Tweet this

"Earning this recognition for the second time in a row means a lot to Campspot," said Michael Scheinman, Campspot's CEO. "We've remained hyper-focused on helping campground owners grow their businesses and connect to new customers; the Inc. 5000 recognition continues to validate that we're on the right path. We understand that the health of our company is only as good as the health of the camping industry at large, and the success of individual park owners, operators, and portfolio groups, so we believe this recognition is also a great signal of the health of the camping and outdoor hospitality industry."

2023 has already been a year of notable milestones and releases for Campspot. On the software platform, recent releases include a first-of-its-kind, comparative analytics tool for customers available inside Campspot Analytics, called Signals. Signals gives campgrounds access to comp sets and competitive benchmarking, providing valuable insights that can help campgrounds make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of the competition. Campspot also recently announced the release of Guest Self Service: Date Changes, which enables guests to edit and change the dates of their reservations without having to call a campground. Two-way texting is now available through its integration with SimpleTexting and Mailchimp, and various integrations were announced earlier this year with leading online travel agencies. Customizable dashboards were also made available inside Campspot Analytics, and as of June 2023, Campspot also became SOC 2 Type 2 certified.

Campspot's unique business model paved the way for the Campspot Marketplace, a distribution channel for parks using its software to access campers looking for an easy and fast way to discover and instantly book campground reservations. The Campspot Marketplace has had a busy summer promoting parks through unique, curated promotional campaigns like the Biggest Booking Week and a Christmas in July campaign, both of which drove significant new traffic and campers to campgrounds.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 2,238 percent.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading software provider for campgrounds and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 230,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot delivers an intuitive, easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that makes planning a vacation seamless. For campground customers, Campspot offers a real-time, cloud-based management solution that powers a best-in-class reservation system.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, to qualify. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches over 50 million people across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Carolin Fuller, Campspot, 1 (616) 226-5500, [email protected], https://www.campspot.com/

SOURCE Campspot