Campspot Ranks No. 793 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, No. 26 in Travel in Hospitality

2024 has been a year of focused effort on enhancing and expanding Campspot's capabilities to better serve campgrounds. More than 14 integrations were launched to streamline campground operations including:

Wild Energy: Automates the collection and input of meter readings, saving time and reducing errors.

Remote Lock: Enables campgrounds to generate access codes for gated areas, enhancing security and convenience.

Inex Tech Gate Control: Scans vehicle license plates to automatically open gates for approved vehicles, improving guest experience and park efficiency.

POS Integrations: Expanded our point-of-sale integrations suite with Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Retail, offering campgrounds more flexibility in managing their retail and dining operations.

Accounting: A highly anticipated feature, this integration connects Campspot to widely-used accounting tools, simplifying financial management.

HubSpot: Connects Campspot with an industry-leading CRM and marketing platform, empowering campgrounds to enhance guest engagement and marketing efforts.

OTA Integration enhancements: Improving our OTA integrations, including the launch of a direct connection with top travel brands, broadening campgrounds' reach to new guests.

Beyond integrations, Campspot introduced features designed to make campground day-to-day operations even smoother like Remaining Balance Auto Charge, which automatically charges guests prior to arrival, ensuring payments are collected on time, or Recurring Miscellaneous Charges, which allows parks to set up recurring charge rules for monthly guests, making long-term stays easier to manage. Other features like Campspot's Availability Calendar now shows all site types offered by the park, even if they're unavailable for the selected date range, and the new Mobile Check-In feature provides a seamless check-in experience for guests on the go.

"From integrations to new features, this year has seen us heavily invest in several updates to our reservations system to improve usability and give parks more control," said Michael Scheinman, Campspot's CEO. "2024 is shaping up to be another groundbreaking year for Campspot. We've introduced innovations that empower campgrounds to operate more efficiently and effectively, but we're not stopping here. The 3rd year of recognition by Inc. 5000 demonstrates our commitment to delivering value through our products and services to help our valued campground customers thrive.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading software provider for campgrounds and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 250,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot delivers an intuitive, easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that makes planning a vacation seamless. Camspot offers a real-time, cloud-based management solution that powers a best-in-class reservation system for campground customers.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

