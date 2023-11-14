Campspot Releases "Best Cities for a Calm-Cation" Index with Top Destinations to Experience the #1 Camping Trend for 2024

In response to the growing demand for serene and rejuvenating vacations, we've delved into our treasure trove of data to uncover the ultimate destinations for a 'Calm-cation' and we were excited to see some unexpected additions to our list. Post this

America's Best Cities for a Calm-Cation Index - Top 20

Best Cities for a 'Water-Lust Wellness' Calm-Cation

Great destinations to experience the healing properties of a water-themed vacation

1) Ashland, NH

2) Auburn, ME

3) Grand Rapids, MI

4) Rehoboth Beach, DE

5) Knoxville, TN

6) Port Aransas, TX

7) New Braunfels, TX

8) Wisconsin Dells, WI

9) Lake George, NY

10) Navarre, FL

Best Cities for a 'Clear Sky Sanctuary' Calm-Cation

Top spots to experience incredible night sky views and fresh air freedom

1) Asheville, NC

2) Jamestown, TN

3) New Braunfels, TX

4) Greenville, ME

5) Kanab, UT

6) Luray, VA

7) Moab, UT

8) Sedona, AZ

9) Mackinaw City, MI

10) Ellison Bay, WI

What Makes a Great Calm-Cation Destination?

To rank the best cities for the two most popular types of 'Calm-cations,' these 20 destinations ranked highly in the following categories**:

Campground Availability: Destinations were scored by the density of nearby campgrounds

Overall Ratings: Destinations were scored by the average ratings of nearby campgrounds

Average Price: Destinations were scored by the average nightly rates of nearby campgrounds

High-Speed Internet Connection: Destinations were scored by camper ratings of wifi and cell phone reception and wifi amenities of nearby campgrounds

Plus

Proximity to Water & Themed Amenities: "Water-lust Wellness" destinations were scored by the number of local campgrounds near natural bodies of water. They were also scored by the number of nearby campgrounds that offer water amenities including waterfront, beach, and fishing availability.

Or

AQI Data and Dark Skies Proximity: "Clear Sky" destinations were scored by local public air quality index (AQI) data, as well as each destination's proximity to International Dark Sky Association designated parks. They were also scored by the number of nearby campgrounds that offer hiking and other fresh air amenities.

"Campspot is on a mission to simplify the search for the perfect camping experience, ensuring that every camper can effortlessly discover their ideal spot in the great outdoors," said Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot. "In response to the growing demand for serene and rejuvenating vacations, we've delved into our treasure trove of data to uncover the ultimate destinations for a 'Calm-cation' and we were excited to see some unexpected additions to our list. We believe that nature has the power to heal and rejuvenate, and we're committed to helping more campers connect with the tranquility they seek in the most beautiful and serene corners of the world."

Ready to book a 'Calm-cation' of your own? Campspot lets travelers search over 200,000 campsites around the country, and allows them to easily filter by location, stay type and amenities – so whether you want to stay in a cabin or RV site with a beach, fishing, hiking, or more, it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for.

To view the complete city index and featured campgrounds in each destination, visit https://www.campspot.com/about/camping-trends.

*Survey Methodology

The Calm-cation survey was conducted online by Campspot from June 27 – July 5, 2023 across North America. The study was conducted among 2,850 respondents amongst Campspot customers.

**Index Methodology

Campspot examined more than 2.5 million internal and external data points across cities in the U.S. based on factors important to campers looking for a 'calm-cation,' including campground availability, ratings, price, and high-speed internet connection, as well as proximity to water and amenities or AQI data and proximity to Dark Sky designated parks, depending on the Index category. Each factor was ranked on a scale of 1-5, allowing a total score of 20 points per category. Leveraging the different rankings across all categories, we created a weighted index to determine which cities had the highest ranking across all variables. Availability score takes into account the density of campgrounds within the city vicinity. Pricing score is based on the average daily rate of all nearby campgrounds. High-speed connectivity is derived from the camper ratings wifi and cell phone reception as well as the wifi amenities of nearby campgrounds. Proximity to water and amenities score takes into account the number of local campgrounds near natural bodies of water and that offer water-themed amenities including waterfront, beach, and fishing availability. AQI Data and Dark Skies score is determined by local public air quality index (AQI) data, as well as each destination's proximity to International Dark Sky Association designated parks and the number of nearby campgrounds that offer hiking and other fresh air amenities. Based on these factors, this index identified the best cities in the nation for travelers to experience a "Water-Lust Wellness" or "Clear Sky Sanctuary" Calm-Cation.

