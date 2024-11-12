Campspot Reveals 1980s Travel Hotspots Making a Comeback in 2025

Campspot's Newest Data Shows Nostalgic Travel On the Rise, and These '80s Outdoor Hotspots are Leading the Charge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outdoor destinations that were beloved in the 1980s are making a major comeback, according to recent data from Campspot, a camping booking site. Building on its recent (Re)Creation Vacation trend report, which revealed that Americans are seeking nostalgia-driven getaways in response to modern pressures, Campspot today unveiled the top U.S. travel hotspots from the '80s that are experiencing a resurgence in 2025. As the desire to reconnect with the past grows, and with the 1980s reported as the top decade travelers wish to escape to according to survey data, these legendary outdoor destinations are attracting a new generation of adventurers eager to experience the charm of yesteryear.
By cross-referencing the most popular 1980s outdoor destinations with current search data from their platform, Campspot created the '80s (Re)vival Rankings, identifying the top five destinations in each U.S. region that have captured the attention of campers for the coming year.
"The sense of nostalgia our data reveals is powerful," says Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot. "As we look ahead to 2025, it's clear that travelers are gravitating toward places that remind them of simpler times, whether it's revisiting a national park they visited in the '80s or discovering the same outdoor treasures their parents once enjoyed."
The '80s (Re)vival Rankings Revealed
West:
- West Yellowstone, MT - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Yellowstone National Park, WY/MT/ID
- Grand Canyon, AZ - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Grand Canyon National Park, AZ
- Yosemite, CA - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Yosemite National Park, CA
- Estes Park, CO - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Rocky Mountain National Park, CO
- Moab, UT - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Arches National Park, UT
Midwest:
- Traverse City, MI - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Sleeping Bear Dunes, MI
- Mackinaw City, MI - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Mackinac Island, MI
- Cleveland, OH - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Cuyahoga Valley National Park, OH
- Rapid City, SD - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Badlands National Park, SD
- Duluth, MN - Nearby 1980s hotspots: Voyageurs National Park, MN; Lake Superior Shoreline, MN/WI
South:
- Miami, FL - Nearby 1980s hotspots: Everglades National Park, FL; Biscayne National Park, FL
- Gatlinburg, TN - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN/NC
- Mammoth Cave, KY - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Mammoth Cave National Park, KY
- Asheville, NC - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Blue Ridge Parkway, VA/NC
- South Padre Island, TX - Nearby 1980s hotspot: South Padre Island, TX
Northeast:
- Bar Harbor, ME - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Acadia National Park, ME
- Lake George, NY - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Adirondack Mountains, NY
- Boston, MA - Nearby 1980s hotspots: Cape Cod National Seashore, MA; Berkshires, MA
- North Conway, NH - Nearby 1980s hotspots: White Mountains, NH; Mount Washington, NH
- Stowe, VT - Nearby 1980s hotspot: Green Mountains, VT
The 1980s Are Back: Why Nostalgia Is Fueling Travel in 2025
Today's campers are flocking to outdoor destinations that were beloved in the 1980s, from the towering cliffs of Yosemite to the sandy shores of Sleeping Bear Dunes. But this resurgence is more than a fleeting trend– it's part of a larger cultural shift where travelers seek comfort and connection in the face of modern uncertainties. As Campspot's recent (Re)Creation Vacation report revealed, 88% of Americans are seeking escapes to simpler times, with many looking to recapture the joy and adventure they experienced during their childhood.
The growing appeal of these destinations is rooted in both personal memories and a broader longing for simpler experiences. According to Campspot's data, 7 in 10 respondents are willing to trade modern conveniences for a chance to experience life as it was in the '80s, with camping providing the perfect opportunity to unplug and recapture the magic of childhood trips. In fact, 94% of respondents reported seeing camping as a key form of stress relief, and another 80% agree that camping trips reconnect families free from the stress of modern life.
Whether it's setting up camp under the stars or trekking iconic trails, it's clear why these '80s revival locations are seeing renewed popularity, driven by a collective yearning to escape digital overload and reconnect with nature in ways that mirror the adventures of the past.
"As travelers embrace the (Re)Creation Vacation trend, we're seeing these 1980s-era hotspots come back to life for a new generation of campers," Stender adds. "Their timeless appeal, combined with modern updates, offers the best of both worlds—a nod to the past and an authentic outdoor experience that still resonates today."
For images, view the media folder here.
About Campspot
Campspot is the leading software provider and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 230,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Their innovative online marketplace simplifies the process of finding and booking campsites with a user-friendly platform and a diverse selection of campgrounds. Whether you're a seasoned camper or a first-time adventurer, Campspot has the perfect spot for you.
Media Contact
Carolin Fuller, Campspot, 1 (616) 226-5500, [email protected], https://www.campspot.com/
SOURCE Campspot; Campspot
Share this article