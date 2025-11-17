Campspot Unveils the Together-Trip: 2026's Answer to a Disconnected America

Released today, the Campspot 2026 Travel Trend Report identifies "The Together-Trip" as the defining travel trend for the year ahead: a camping-powered movement where the goal isn't escape, but connection. Post this

"Camping has always been about simplicity, but in 2026, it's about solidarity," said Jeff Bettin, General Manager, Marketplace at Campspot. "We're seeing travelers crave not just quiet, but closeness, whether it's with family, friends, or complete strangers around a campfire."

Unlike traditional vacations built around itineraries or indulgence, Together-Trips prioritize shared experiences, intergenerational bonding, and spontaneous acts of kindness. The trend reflects a larger desire to move away from divisive or digital interactions toward deeper, real-world conversations. It's a cultural correction that places human connection at the center of how people want to travel.

"The Together-Trip isn't just about where people are going, it's about why," said Carolin Fuller, Director of Consumer Marketing at Campspot. "Camping is becoming the form of travel people turn to when they need community, care, and connection in a world that can feel starved of all three."

Key findings include:

82% of travelers say a desire for connection will shape their 2026 travel plans.

75% wish for a stronger sense of community in their daily lives.

85% report regularly meeting new people while camping, with an average of 4 new friends made from camping alone.

73% have experienced an act of kindness from a fellow camper, and 92% have paid it forward.

83% say they feel like a better version of themselves at a campground.

The data also points to a parallel shift: campgrounds are becoming modern-day gathering grounds, intentionally designed to foster connection.

In a companion survey of Campspot campground owners and operators:

85% say they actively create opportunities for guest interaction.

78% offer features such as communal fire pits, holiday celebrations, or community dinners to encourage connection.

44% have noticed increased guest interest in community-focused experiences over the past 18 months.

From shared meals to spontaneous generosity to meaningful conversations with strangers, today's campgrounds are evolving into cultural connection points. These are spaces where people come not just to stay, but to belong. It's a shift that reflects a broader recalibration in how modern travelers seek meaning, rest, and real connection.

"It feels like we're at a collective inflection point," added Fuller. "Camping and campgrounds are showing up not just as places of recreation, but of reconnection. It's a small but meaningful antidote to what so many are feeling and navigating on a daily basis right now."

To explore the full 2026 Trend Report, visit https://www.campspot.com/about/together-trip.

