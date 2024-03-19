Campspot Unveils the Top Campgrounds across the U.S. and Canada in 2024

Camping remains an accessible and enriching means of exploration, and this year's Campspot Award winners represent the incredible variety of camping experiences available across North America. Post this

"The 2024 Campspot Awards highlight the incredible efforts of campground owners, operators, and staff to provide exceptional experiences for their guests," said Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot. "As campers now look ahead to their spring and summer trip plans, these award-winning campgrounds provide travelers with exceptional outdoor experiences that stand out against more conventional and potentially pricier travel alternatives. Camping remains an accessible and enriching means of exploration, and this year's winners represent the incredible variety of camping experiences available across North America."

Campspot's 2024 "Best Campgrounds in America" are:

#1 -Verde Ranch RV Resort (Camp Verde, AZ)

Verde Ranch RV Resort in the heart of Verde Valley, Arizona , offers relaxation and impeccable details. Choose from full hookup RV sites, vacation rental cottages, or glamping options, and enjoy amenities like a heated pool, hot tubs, clubhouse, and more. Perfectly located for visits to the Grand Canyon , Jerome , Flagstaff , and Sedona , Verde Ranch is ideal for a relaxing retreat or an adventurous family vacation.

#2 - Greenbrier Campground (Gatlinburg, TN)

Greenbrier Campground offers 120 full hookup campsites, from premier river frontage sites to wooded spots, with the Little Pigeon River running nearby for swimming and trout fishing. Located less than a half mile from the Greenbrier entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, this Gatlinburg campground in Tennessee provides a perfect blend of outdoor adventure and modern amenities.

#3 - Ocean Grove RV Resort (St. Augustine, FL)

Ocean Grove RV Resort is a premier destination camping resort near St. Augustine Beach , offering a range of activities and amenities. Just 5 miles from the historic district, guests can enjoy easy access to restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. With premium sites and Park Models for rent, along with a restaurant and bar, bocce ball, fishing dock, pool, and more, Ocean Grove is the perfect place to relax and unwind or stay active and explore.

#4 - Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort (Felton, CA)

Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort, nestled in the California Redwoods, offers a serene retreat along the San Lorenzo River. This family-friendly RV park and campground features full-hookup sites, a clubhouse, Wi-Fi, fishing, and more. Explore nearby beaches, golf courses, mountain trails, and waterfalls from this gateway to the California Redwoods.

Rates starting at $65 /night for RV/tent site, or $100 /night for tent pavilion

#5 - Jackson Rancheria Casino & RV Resort (Jackson, CA)

Jackson Rancheria RV Park, one of Northern California's premier RV parks, offers 100 spaces with amenities like level cement pads, a pool, spa, putting green, dog park, and more. Relax in serenity or hop on a 5-minute shuttle ride to the casino for around-the-clock action. Experience outdoor leisure and resort luxury in style.

#6 - Paradise by the Sea Beach RV Resort (Oceanside, CA)

Welcome to San Diego's North Shore , just minutes from sandy beaches! Paradise by the Sea offers resort-style amenities like a pool, hot tub, and free HD Cable TV and Wi-Fi. Adjacent to Buccaneer Park and Beach, you can surf perfect waves, visit the beach cafe, play basketball, or enjoy the playground and picnic area. Explore Oceanside , Carlsbad , Encinitas , and Camp Pendleton , or visit attractions like the San Diego Zoo & Safari Park and LEGOLAND California.

#7 - Brialee Family Campground (Ashford, CT)

For almost fifty years, the Specyalski family has created a warm, inviting camping experience at Brialee Family Campground. Offering RV sites, tent spots, and cabin rentals, Brialee is packed with activities like fishing, a sandy beach, boat rentals, and more. Whether you're seeking adventure or relaxation, Brialee is the perfect place for families to make lasting memories.

#8 - Sun Outdoors Myrtle Beach (Conway, SC)

Discover a unique resort experience at one of the best RV parks near Myrtle Beach , offering spacious RV sites and well-appointed cottage rentals. Enjoy the Carolina Splash Water Park, miniature golf, on-site arcade or bistro, or visit popular nearby attractions like Myrtle Beach State Park , Myrtle Beach Safari, and Broadway on the Beach.

#9 - Canyon View RV Resort (Grand Junction, CO)

Nestled amidst red sandstone mesas and canyons, Canyon View RV Resort in Grand Junction, Colorado , offers a luxurious outdoor experience with spacious sites, resort-style amenities, and breathtaking vistas. Campers can relax by the heated pool, play pickleball or volleyball, and explore nearby attractions like Colorado National Monument and Grand Mesa National Forest.

#10 - Stonebridge RV Resort (Maggie Valley, NC)

Since 1965, Stonebridge RV Resort and Campgrounds in Maggie Valley, North Carolina has provided quality vacations for families. Conveniently located beside the serene Jonathan Creek and just moments from the Blue Ridge Parkway, it offers a gateway to the enchanting wonders of the Great Smoky Mountains. Enjoy amenities including a laundry room, bathhouse, community center, game room, outdoor pavilion, pool, and splash pad.

Visit the Campspot Awards page to view and explore all the winning campgrounds, or book one of the 2024 Award winners near you at: https://www.campspot.com/c/campspot-awards/2024/near-me

