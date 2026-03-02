Campspot's Biggest Booking Week Returns March 2-8 With Rare Campground Discounts Up to 50% Off

"Some campers already know the park they love and just need a reason to lock in dates. Others are looking to add one more trip to the calendar and get more use out of their gear. Either way, it's rare to see this level of discounting in camping, and we're thrilled to offer these incredible deals." Post this

"Biggest Booking Week is designed for the way people actually plan camping trips," said Jeff Bettin, GM of Marketplace at Campspot. "Some campers already know the park they love and just need a reason to lock in dates. Others are looking to add one more trip to the calendar and get more use out of their gear. Either way, it's rare to see this level of discounting in camping, and we're thrilled to offer these incredible deals."

Biggest Booking Week at a glance

What: Campspot's annual Biggest Booking Week Sale

When: March 2–8, 2026

Discount: Up to 50% off at participating campgrounds

Promo code: BIGGEST26

Where: Participating campgrounds across the U.S. and Canada on the Campspot site and in the Campspot app

Featured Deals

Below are eight standout offers available during Biggest Booking Week. (All deals subject to availability and individual campground terms.)

50% off weekday stays in August at a family-favorite resort with a jumping pillow, zip line, special events, and family-ready cabins.

50% off 2+ night stays on the Trinity River near the Trinity Alps, ideal for fishing, rafting, and shaded riverside camping. On-site glamping tents are also available.

A 2026 Campspot Awards Winner for Top Tent Camping. Save 50% off 2+ night stays for spring trips near Devil's Lake State Park, with wooded sites, spacious RV sites, and waterfront cabins.

50% off 2+ night stays on Sunday–Thursday nights, just 6 miles from Cedar Point. Choose from RV sites, cabins, and tent sites, plus family fun like gem mining, a bunny farm, and pancake breakfasts.

35% off stays of 3–28 days on Merritt's Mill Pond, with nearly 1,800 feet of waterfront, a boat ramp, and docks. Spend your days swimming, paddling, snorkeling, kayaking, tubing, or simply relaxing by the water.

50% off 3+ night stays on the Texas Gulf Coast, with a pool, showers and locker rooms, on-site laundry, and free high-speed internet. It's also close to the beach, shops, and restaurants.

50% off non-Saturday stays at a rustic Delaware River campground in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, offering an intentionally unplugged escape for a true reset under the stars.

50% off Sunday–Thursday stays on sites and cabins across 105 acres, home to tame red stag deer you can feed, a lake for canoeing, koi ponds, sports fields, and a pool with a zip line and splash pad.

How to Participate

Browse Biggest Booking Week deals on Campspot starting March 2.

Book your stay at a participating campground during the sale window (March 2–8).

Use promo code BIGGEST26 at checkout to unlock eligible discounts.

For more information about the Biggest Booking Week sale, visit https://www.campspot.com/c/deals/campaign/biggest-booking-week or download the Campspot app.

Click here for sample deal imagery. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.

*Terms apply. See https://www.campspot.com/c/deals/campaign/biggest-booking-week for details.

About Campspot

Campspot is the go-to booking platform for RV, tent, and glamping sites across North America. With a simple and user-friendly app, campers can discover and reserve sites at thousands of parks, from family-friendly spots to secluded getaways. Whether you're looking to plan a weekend trip or an epic adventure, Campspot helps you find your perfect destination and book your stay with ease.

Media Contact

Carolin Fuller, Campspot, 1 (616) 226-5500, [email protected], campspot.com

SOURCE Campspot