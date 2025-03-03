Campspot's Biggest Booking Week Returns with Bigger Discounts, Bigger Prizes

"Campspot has always been about bringing people together in the great outdoors, and this year we're making it even easier for campers to get out there and enjoy some serious savings." Post this

Top Deals You Won't Want to Miss:

The Beach Camping Area: Book a two-night or longer stay and save 50% on RV sites in Conway, NH. Discover family-friendly camping surrounded by the stunning beauty of Mt. Washington Valley.

Lakeview RV Resort: Book a two-night or longer stay and save 50% on daily rates at this Houston, TX resort. Unwind by the stocked fishing lake, explore nearby attractions like the Houston Zoo, or relax at the on-site swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Swan Bay Resort & Marina: Save 50% on RV sites in Alexandria Bay, NY. Wake up to stunning views of the Thousand Islands, embark on boating adventures, or visit iconic landmarks like Boldt Castle.

Riverbend RV Park: Save 33% on any stay through December 31, 2025, in Montrose, CO. Discover river access, scenic bike paths, and easy access to Colorado's top hiking and outdoor experiences.

Crescent Fish Camp: Save 33% on stays at Crescent Fish Camp in Crescent City, FL. Cast a line from the marina, relax by the St. Johns River, and embrace the sunny, laid-back atmosphere.

Sun Outdoors Moab Downtown: Save 25% on RV and Vacation Rentals near Canyonlands National Park in Moab, UT. Take in the breathtaking red rock views, cool off in the gated pool, or explore the vast desert landscape.

Tsawaak RV Resort: Save 25% on Long House Cabin stays of 2 nights or more at Tsawaak RV Resort in Tofino, BC. Step outside to private beach access, and immerse yourself in Tofino's natural beauty and nearby hikes.

New for 2025: Win a $1000 Grand Prize

As if the discounts weren't enough, anyone who books through the free Campspot app during Biggest Booking Week will be entered into a drawing to win a $1000 grand prize. No promo code is necessary, just use the app to reserve your spot and you could win big**.

"We're thrilled to offer our largest discounts yet, but we wanted to add an extra layer of excitement this year by giving our customers a chance to win $1000 toward their next trip," said Jeff Bettin, Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Performance at Campspot. "Campspot has always been about bringing people together in the great outdoors, and this year we're making it even easier for campers to get out there and enjoy some serious savings."

How to Participate

Browse amazing deals: Deals are live at 9am ET on March 3 at https://www.campspot.com/c/deals/campaign/biggest-booking-week and in the free Campspot app, and will remain valid through March 9.

Apply the promo code: Enter BIGGEST25 at checkout to unlock incredible savings at participating campgrounds*.

Book your stay: Book your perfect campground. Any bookings made through the Campspot app during the course of the sale will automatically enter you for a chance to win.**

For more information about the Biggest Booking Week sale, visit https://www.campspot.com/c/deals/campaign/biggest-booking-week or download the Campspot app.

Click here for sample deal imagery. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.

*Terms apply. See https://www.campspot.com/c/deals/campaign/biggest-booking-week for details.

***No purchase necessary to enter or win. See full Terms and Conditions for details.

About Campspot

Campspot is the go-to booking platform for RV, tent, and glamping sites across North America. With a simple and user-friendly app, campers can discover and reserve sites at thousands of parks, from family-friendly spots to secluded getaways. Whether you're looking to plan a weekend trip or an epic adventure, Campspot helps you find your perfect destination and book your stay with ease.

[email protected]

