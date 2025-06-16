Campspot's Summer Escape Sale Taps Into the Pop-Up Travel Boom

In response to rising demand for short, local getaways, Campspot is offering up to 40% off top-rated campgrounds across North America from June 16–22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the insights uncovered in its 2025 Pop-Up Escape trend report, Campspot, the leading marketplace for outdoor stays, today announced its Summer Escape Sale, a limited-time promotion running June 16 through June 22. With discounts of up to 40% or more at participating campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping destinations across North America, the sale invites campers to discover new places, extend their season, or book spontaneous getaways without stretching their budget.

As Campspot's recent trend data reveals, more Americans are seeking restorative travel that's flexible, affordable, and close to home. In fact, 91% of travelers say they're more likely to take a local camping trip than go abroad this year. Pop-Up Escapes - short, spontaneous one-to three-night camping trips - are rising in popularity, and this year's sale is perfect for those quick getaways as well as for travelers planning further ahead, from late-summer retreats to fall foliage and shoulder-season escapes.

"As travelers shift away from complex, high-cost vacations, camping has become a clear front-runner for quick, meaningful escapes," said Jeff Bettin, General Manager of Marketplace at Campspot. "The Summer Escape Sale is a way to help people say yes to that extra trip, whether it's a spur-of-the-moment getaway or a special stay they've been eyeing for later in the year. We want to make those trips even more accessible, and to help connect more campers with the incredible parks and experiences available across our marketplace."

Summer Escape Sale Highlights:

Save Up to 40% (or more): Rare discounts available at top-rated destinations across the U.S. and Canada with code ESCAPE25.

Book Now, Camp Later: Great for spontaneous summer escapes or future getaways later in the year.

Limited-Time Access: Sale runs June 16–22 only. Deals go live at 9 a.m. ET on June 16.

Featured Deals*:

Kaibab Paiute RV Park & Campground — Fredonia, AZ

Save 50% on your first 3 nights at this peaceful park on the Kaibab Paiute Indian Reservation. A scenic basecamp with excellent amenities and easy access to Zion, Bryce Canyon, and the Grand Canyon North Rim.

Tsawaak RV Resort — Tofino, BC

Save 45% on 2+ night stays at this 2025 Campspot Award winner in beautiful Tofino . Offers RV sites and longhouse cabins with access to Mackenzie Beach and top island trails.

. Offers RV sites and longhouse cabins with access to Mackenzie Beach and top island trails. Montebello Camping & Fishing Resort — Montebello, VA

Take 45% off your future reservation at this full-service, family-run campground with lake access, lodging rentals, a country store, trout pond and even an updated 1800s log cabin.

Mountaineer Campground — Townsend, TN

Get 40% off summer stays at this riverside campground on the peaceful side of the Smokies. Stay in charming cabins or pet-friendly RV sites along the Little River, with activities nearby for all ages.

Summit Vacation & RV Resort — New Braunfels, TX

Save 40% on all stays at this 75-acre resort along the Guadalupe River. Offers tree-top villas, cabins, wagons, tent sites, and spacious RV sites, with easy access to tubing and Canyon Lake .

. Sun Outdoors Myrtle Beach — Conway, SC

Take 30% off weeknight stays at this Campspot Award winner. A full-service resort with an on-site waterpark, arcade, and cottages just minutes from the beach and major attractions.

Holmes Creek Camping & RV Resort — Vernon, FL

Save 30% on 3–6 night stays at this nature-focused park near Panama City Beach . Features include on-site kayak and paddleboard launch, full hookups, and a kid-friendly parakeet aviary.

. Features include on-site kayak and paddleboard launch, full hookups, and a kid-friendly parakeet aviary. Wild Fox Cabins & Campground — Lakeville, ME

Get 25% off cabin rentals at this wilderness destination on legendary Junior Lake . A paradise for anglers and nature lovers with boating, bird-watching, ATV trails, and multi-season outdoor recreation.

And many more! Download featured campground images here.

To explore the full sale and start planning your next adventure, visit: https://www.campspot.com/deals/campaign/summer-escape-sale. Deals go live at 9am ET on June 16 and will remain valid through June 22*. All coupons available while supplies last, so don't delay.

*Terms and conditions apply. Must book a future stay at participating campgrounds by 11:59 EST on June 22, 2025. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.

