Campspot's Summer Slowdown Sale: The Perfect Antidote to the Record-Breaking Summer Travel Chaos

The Solution? A Camping Slowdown

Camping provides a budget-friendly way to enjoy the summer, and Campspot's Summer Slowdown Sale makes it even more attractive. Average nightly rates for campgrounds booked on the Campspot Marketplace this summer are just $77. More than half of campers spend $500 or less on an average camping trip, and 77% spend under $1,000, according to a recent Campspot survey. Now, with discounts of up to 40%, campers can save even more while enjoying top-rated campgrounds with resort-like amenities.

"Amid the hustle and bustle of the busiest travel season on record, our Summer Slowdown Sale offers the perfect antidote," said Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot. "We're excited to make affordable, stress-free trips even more accessible this summer, and help people find ways to connect with nature and truly relax."

Sale Highlights:

Save Up to 40%: Enjoy significant discounts on a wide variety of campgrounds across the country.

One-of-a-Kind Offers: Take advantage of special deals at top-rated camping destinations.

Limited Time Only: Book between June 20-30 to secure these rare deals.

Featured Deals**:

Sun Outdoors Moab Downtown, Moab, Utah: 30% off midweek stays

Experience a western retreat with pool, splash pad, and playground amidst Utah's red rock country, perfect for exploring Arches National Park.

Coachella Lakes RV Resort, Coachella, California: 30% off daily rates

Indulge in luxury with five lakes, pools, spas, fitness facilities, pickleball, kayaking, and live entertainment at a state-of-the-art RV resort.

Yellowstone Trail RV Park, Pinedale, Wyoming: 20% off 2+ nights

Stay in an outdoor paradise with mountain views, full hookup RV sites, pickleball, basketball, and walking paths, perfect for exploring Grand Teton and Yellowstone.

Verde Ranch RV Resort, Camp Verde, Arizona: 30% off

Relax in the heart of Verde Valley, ideal for exploring the Grand Canyon and Sedona, with multiple campsite options, a heated pool, hot tubs, and a clubhouse.

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge, Henderson, Louisiana: 40% off

Enjoy island-inspired paradise in Baton Rouge with 400 RV sites, 90 cabins, 3 pools, waterslides, a swim-up bar, and on-site dining. Perfect for making lasting family traditions.

Lucky Lodge RV Park, Gold Beach, Oregon: Buy 3 Get 1 Free

Nestled along the Rogue River, enjoy year-round fishing, hiking, secluded beaches, and stunning views in the scenic seaside community of Gold Beach.

Holmes Creek Camping & RV Resort, Vernon, Florida: 20% off

Discover nature at Holmes Creek, just 40 minutes from Panama City Beach. Launch kayaks or canoes on-site, explore the creek and nearby springs, and enjoy full hookup sites with a unique parakeet aviary.

The RV Park at Burnt Marshmallow Brewstillery/Rudbeckia Winery, Petoskey, Michigan: 25% off 3+ nights

Escape to a peaceful sanctuary in Michigan's Petoskey Wine Region, offering quiet nights under the stars, sunrise views, and easy access to wineries, breweries, distilleries, and outdoor activities just minutes away.

To discover all the available deals and book your next adventure, visit our Summer Slowdown Sale landing page now. Deals will go live at 9am ET on June 20 and remain valid through June 30**. All coupons available while supplies last, so don't delay.

*Based on the 2024 Summer Travel Report by Nerdwallet

**Terms and conditions apply. Must book a future stay at participating campgrounds by 11:59 EST on June 30, 2024. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading software provider and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 230,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Their innovative online marketplace simplifies the process of finding and booking campsites with a user-friendly platform and a diverse selection of campgrounds. Whether you're a seasoned camper or a first-time adventurer, Campspot has the perfect spot for you.

Media Contact

Carolin Fuller, Campspot, 1 (616) 226-5500, [email protected], https://www.campspot.com/

