CampusGroups by Ready Education Sees Record Customer Growth

"Institutions aren't just choosing a platform. They're choosing a partner," said Gary Ambrosino, Chief Executive Officer at Ready Education. "They want proven technology, experienced expertise, and a trusted community. That's why more colleges and universities continue to choose CampusGroups." Post this

That momentum is backed by record-setting investment in the platform itself. In the first half of the year, Ready Education rolled out new AI-Driven Data Intelligence capabilities, giving administrators earlier visibility into engagement trends so they can intervene before disengagement turns into attrition. Many existing customers have already adopted these tools, a sign that peer institutions aren't just staying on the platform, but deepening how they use it.

Institutions adopting CampusGroups during the first half of the year reflected the diversity of higher education. New customers spanned flagship R1 research universities, private colleges and universities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), community colleges, regional and international universities, expanding the company's global footprint. New customers included Florida State University, Oklahoma State University, University of Washington-Seattle, Lehigh University, North Dakota State University, Virginia Tech, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Existing customers also expanded their investment in CampusGroups at record levels. The University of Oklahoma, Seton Hall University, and many others expanded their CampusGroups contracts. Four additional schools within the New York State system also adopted the platform, nearly doubling CampusGroups' presence across their campuses. Many institutions also broadened their use of CampusGroups by adding AI-Driven Data Intelligence or expanding the platform into additional departments, reflecting a growing preference for consolidating student engagement within a single unified platform.

Institutions choosing CampusGroups also join a network of more than 700 peer institutions that share strategies and best practices year-round through Ready Education's customer community, and in person through the Inspire event series. This year's Chicago Inspire event drew record attendance, bringing together administrators from across the region to compare notes on engagement and retention strategy. Additional Inspire events are planned in Boston and San Jose ahead of fall semester, giving customers direct, ongoing access to the people at other institutions solving the same problems they are.

"Institutions aren't just choosing a platform. They're choosing a partner," said Gary Ambrosino, Chief Executive Officer at Ready Education. "They want proven technology, an experienced team that has spent two decades in higher education, and a community of hundreds of peer institutions sharing what works. That combination is why more colleges and universities continue to choose CampusGroups."

Institutions evaluating their student engagement strategy can learn more about why peer institutions are choosing CampusGroups at readyeducation.com.

About Ready Education

Trusted by over 700 institutions in 25+ countries, including 75% of the top 20 universities worldwide, Ready Education helps colleges and universities build communities and improve retention through the industry-leading CampusGroups platform and app. From orientation through graduation, students use the app daily to navigate campus life, academics, and services in one unified experience. Institutions understand and act on engagement patterns through interactive dashboards and AI-powered insights that make data accessible to administrative leaders across campus. For more information, visit readyeducation.com.

Media Contact

Lucie-Kay Desthuis-Francis, Ready Education, 1 877-588-7508, [email protected], https://www.readyeducation.com/

SOURCE Ready Education