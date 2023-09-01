Camvi Launches GPU-optimized AI Data Center Democratizing Large AI Model Training

Camvi Technologies launched GPU-optimized AI data center accompanied by optimized pre-training and fine-tuning processes, to deliver unparalleled speed, efficiency, and customization across diverse industries.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amidst an era of rapid groundbreaking technology advancements, US-based AI startup Camvi Technologies launched GPU-optimized AI data center democratizing large AI model training. With optimized pre-training and fine-tuning processes, energy-efficient GPU-optimized AI data center, and an expert team of industry specialists, Camvi provides unparalleled speed, efficiency, and customization for clients across diverse industries.

By optimizing the pre-training and fine-tuning phases, Camvi was able to accelerate large AI model training processes by up to 50 times while slashing costs by up to 90%, enabling our customers (including the world's largest consulting company) to deploy their AI solutions much more quickly, and significantly lowering the financial barrier for businesses seeking to harness the power of AI technology.

At the heart of Camvi's technology innovations lies its owned and operated AI data center, optimized for GPU-centric AI workloads. With a capacity of up to 40 megawatts, the AI data center provides the crucial computing capability for revolutionary applications based on large AI models.

Recognizing the limitations of a one-size-fits-all approach, Camvi has assembled a team of experts specializing in customized multi-modal large AI models for diverse industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and entertainment, providing finely tuned solutions that meet application-specific requirements.

"Our breakthroughs marked a significant turning point in the AI development history," said John Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camvi Technologies Inc. "One of our large tech consulting customers is thrilled with the results achieved through our AI model optimization and data center services. We're not just revolutionizing how AI is developed, we're democratizing the access to its immense benefits. Camvi's mission is to empower businesses across industries to harness AI's potential like never before."

Camvi invites interested parties to explore its transformative technologies, experience firsthand its optimized AI training processes, witness the power of its low-cost GPU-optimized AI data center, and engage with its team of experts dedicated to creating AI solutions that redefine industries.

About Camvi Technologies Inc.

Camvi Technologies is a U.S.-based Artificial Intelligence company committed to democratizing AI technology and expanding the frontier of AI. Since 2015, Camvi Technologies has been at the forefront of AI. With breakthroughs in AI training processes, a GPU-optimized AI data center, and a team of industry specialists, Camvi is redefining speed, efficiency, and customization in AI technology. Camvi's mission is to make AI accessible and transformative for businesses across the globe. Our AI solutions have been deployed in 11 countries across 5 continents.

Learn more about Camvi

Website:

http://www.camvi.com

Follow on LinkedIn:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/camvi-technologies/

Media Contact

John Chen, Camvi Technologies, 1 4083060658, [email protected], https://www.camvi.com/

SOURCE Camvi Technologies