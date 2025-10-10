Can AI Make Us More Human? Inside Michael Ronen's Play Economy

Three live events - from the TCL Chinese Theatre to Topanga Canyon - explore how AI, empathy, and play can reinvent storytelling, creativity, and social impact. This LA Tech Week, immersive designer and TEDx speaker Michael Ronen is doing something Hollywood has never seen before. On October 16, inside the TCL Chinese Theatre, Ronen will lead AI Walks the Red Carpet - a live AI filmmaking showcase using OpenAI's Sora, where the audience helps generate scenes on the spot and synthetic viewers simulate reactions in real time. Two days later, on October 18, he'll host Walk & Jam - a nature-meets-technology hike in Topanga Canyon, exploring AI's role in sustainability and creative reflection. The trilogy ends November 13 with AI for Impact, co-produced with Machine Cinema, where nonprofits and AI creators collaborate to turn causes into viral vision reels. Ronen calls it "The Play Economy" - a mindset that treats AI as a rehearsal partner for empathy, imagination, and human flourishing.

This fall, Michael Ronen, immersive designer, TEDx speaker, and author of The Guide to the Play Economy, is staging a series of live experiments that push AI beyond the screen - and into the heart of human creativity.

The series begins October 16 at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre, where Ronen will host "AI Walks the Red Carpet" - the first-ever live AI filmmaking session inside Hollywood's most sacred venue. Using OpenAI's Sora2, Ronen and a small crew of creators will build cinematic scenes on the spot from audience prompts, guided by "synthetic viewers" - AI test audiences that simulate global reactions in real time.

Ronen says "It's a rehearsal space for the future. We're showing how humans and machines can co-direct stories - with empathy, imagination, and the audience in the loop."

The event is part of Hollywood 3.0 - Phygital Convergence, presented during LA Tech Week 2025 in collaboration with Caltech CTME and LBX Agency, exploring how AI, XR, and immersive tools are rewriting the entertainment industry.

Next Act: Nature Meets Technology in Topanga

Two days later, on October 18, Ronen trades the red carpet for the canyon trail in Topanga's Trippet Ranch Park, hosting Walk & Jam: The Future of Play and Sustainability - part creative hike, part AI salon.

Participants will record short reflections in nature, then return to Ronen's Wonderland HQ to turn those moments into "vision reels" - short films made with generative tools that explore themes of ecology, empathy, and well-being.

"AI can connect us to nature, not disconnect us from it," says Ronen. "It's not just a productivity tool - it's a way to expand awareness and reimagine our relationship to the planet."

AI for Impact: Turning Causes into Culture

The journey continues November 13 with AI for Impact: Gen Jam Night, co-produced with Machine Cinema, a creative collective of AI filmmakers. In this session, nonprofits will present real-world challenges - from climate action to mental health - while teams of creators respond live by generating vision reels designed to inspire empathy and action.

"These jams are about protopia - designing the world we want to live in, not just predicting the one we fear," says Ronen. "We're using AI not to automate art, but to activate belonging."

About The Play Economy

The Play Economy is Ronen's framework for thriving in the AI era - where teams, creators, and communities treat work as rehearsal, not performance. It's a mindset and toolkit for human flourishing through role-play, co-creation, and simulation, allowing people to practice the future before it happens.

Through Wonderland Immersive Design and collaborations with collectives like Machine Cinema, Ronen has helped organizations, startups, and artists prototype products, campaigns, and stories in days - using AI, empathy, and participatory media to reduce waste and increase resonance.

Why It Matters

In an industry dominated by AI hype and fear, Ronen's approach reframes the debate: AI as empathy infrastructure - a creative rehearsal partner that helps humans learn, connect, and imagine better futures.

With events spanning Hollywood, Topanga Canyon, and Downtown LA, The Play Economy blurs the line between performance and purpose, technology and humanity.

Selected Quotes

"With tools once in the hands of a few, we are now all world builders."

"Play is not entertainment - it's how humans adapt, learn, and survive."

"The future doesn't belong to the fastest or the loudest. It belongs to those who can embody another perspective."

