CAN-DO and Fighting Chance create MMA fitness center and mentorship program for LA Youth

MMA isn't just a sport; it's a way of life. It's about grit, discipline, and pushing through your limits. Through this initiative, participants are not only learning critical life skills and fitness but also receiving mentorship that provides the support they need to break cycles and conquer personal battles.

Studies show that combining mentorship with MMA is a game-changer—boosting confidence, reducing destructive behaviors, and helping people set and crush their goals.

"As soon as we opened the doors, we filled the place. The transformations among the participants have been incredible," says Eric Klein, Founder and CEO of CAN-DO.ORG. "This new center and the Fighting Chance program give people more than just a workout—they gain a sense of purpose and community."

Meeting a Need That Can't Wait

In Los Angeles, taxpayer resources and donations for community programs are often misspent or unaccounted for, leaving a critical gap in accessible, high-quality programs that deliver real results. For young people aging out of foster care, those battling addiction, and others facing tough odds, free or low-cost program options are even slimmer.

"This isn't about fighting—this is martial arts. It's a discipline that weeds out bullies," says Chase Gibson, founder of Fighting Chance. "It's about learning to control your emotions and pushing yourself to grow. It's what saved me, and I wanted to pass that on."

CAN-DO.ORG took the lead in creating the Fighting Chance center, gutting and rebuilding the space from scratch to establish an MMA gym and community hub located on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. It is a raw testament to their commitment to LA's youth and empowering local leaders to drive real, sustainable change. With the success and growth of the program, they are looking to expand to a larger facility to accommodate more students and courses.

"Seeing this dream come to life with CAN-DO has been incredible," adds Gibson. "This center wouldn't have happened any other way."

This is the second community MMA fitness center launched by CAN-DO.ORG in the last five years. With two decades of experience as a "spark plug" igniting change, CAN-DO.ORG empowers local leaders like Gibson by providing the space and tools to make a real, lasting impact.

A Call to Action: Help Us Keep the Momentum Going

The CAN-DO.ORG and Fighting Chance partnership is just getting started. To keep this movement alive and growing, we're calling on individuals, corporate sponsors, and philanthropists to step up and support. Every dollar matters, and every donation goes directly into the programs—not to overhead or salaries.

"Too many nonprofits talk a big game but never show the score," says Klein. "With CAN-DO, every donation counts because every dollar goes straight into the project. No one is lining their pockets here. We're about transparency and results. Our donors see where their money goes, from start to finish."

With this partnership's success, CAN-DO.ORG aims to work with more local leaders to develop and launch additional fitness centers and mentorship programs across the U.S. The time to invest in our future is now. Let's make it happen.

