Can Hero Find Her Hero? Author Danielle Bouthillier weaves an unconventional superhero story in new book

This science fiction, drama, and action novel with a hint of romance is an unconventional and unique superhero story.
UNION CITY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One night, the son of a supervillain, Johnny, is saved by a mysterious stranger. Years later, Johnny stumbles upon Hero living on the streets and wallowing in self-pity. He invites the superhero into his office, where she tells him her life story, which is filled with abuse, poverty, and anxiety. While telling her life story, she reveals to him her real identity, the identity of her friends and family, and her weaknesses. Hero's role as a superhero is to save peoples lives in the moment of danger and stress, but it seems, she's the one who needs real protection and support.
This science fiction, drama, and action novel with a hint of romance is an unconventional and unique superhero story. Throughout the tale, the characterization is strong, memorable, and nuanced, suited to the intricate, powerful, and compelling narrative. This work is an immersive and gripping piece that will resonate deeply with the reader, and the assured writing style and the way that the story builds and sustains tension throughout ensures that it will keep readers engaged and entertained.
This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.
About the Author
An intelligent laboratory technician working at one of the largest hospitals in the Maritimes, Danielle Bouthillier obviously enjoys science. However, she has a creative mind with a large imagination that led her to experiment with writing short stories. After winning a writing contest in elementary school, Danielle always had a goal of publishing a novel that was engaging and entertaining. Her Debut Novel, titled, Hero, took inspiration when a close relative accused Superman of being evil. Danielle wondered what would happen if a superhero had an abusive parent and how it would affect them as an adult crime fighter. It took several years to create this unique and unconventional superhero story and she hopes to publish a second novel in the near future.
Hero by Danielle Bouthillier
Paperback: $13.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891002135
Hardback: $26.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891002142
EBook: $3.99 | ISBN-13: 9798891002159
Publication Date: October 2023 | Pages: 214
Media Contact
Krystel Swift, Writers Republic, 1 8776566838, [email protected], www.writersrepublic.com
SOURCE Writers Republic
Share this article