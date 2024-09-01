Can Hero Find Her Hero? Author Danielle Bouthillier weaves an unconventional superhero story in new book

This science fiction, drama, and action novel with a hint of romance is an unconventional and unique superhero story.

UNION CITY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One night, the son of a supervillain, Johnny, is saved by a mysterious stranger. Years later, Johnny stumbles upon Hero living on the streets and wallowing in self-pity. He invites the superhero into his office, where she tells him her life story, which is filled with abuse, poverty, and anxiety. While telling her life story, she reveals to him her real identity, the identity of her friends and family, and her weaknesses. Hero's role as a superhero is to save peoples lives in the moment of danger and stress, but it seems, she's the one who needs real protection and support.