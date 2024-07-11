"Can I Trust You?": The Interview Question That Unlocks 260% Higher Employee Motivation

"Asking and answering 'Can I trust you?' should be a vital aspect of your hiring process. It allows you to create a win-win situation for yourself and your employees and tap into a powerful driver of engagement, retention, and business success." Post this

Brown proposes a novel approach: integrating the question, "Can I trust you?" into every interview. This simple yet powerful question fosters honest communication, transparency, and psychological safety. He also provides a structured approach for interviewers to navigate this sensitive topic effectively.

Furthermore, Brown emphasizes that trust should be nurtured throughout the entire employee lifecycle. He suggests strategies for building trust during recruitment, onboarding, and ongoing employee engagement.

"Building a culture of trust is an investment that pays off," Brown states. "When employees feel valued, heard, and supported, they're far more likely to engage with their work, stay in their positions, and remain loyal to the company."

About Michael D. Brown

Michael D. Brown is Senior Managing Partner and Head of Global Recruiters of Buckhead Executive Search, Leadership Search, Sales and Marketing Search, and Human Capital Coaching and Consulting Practice.

He's an accomplished Senior Leadership Executive and award-winning author with 20+ years of experience across diverse sectors: Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Retail, Leadership Consulting, Talent Development, and Change Management.

About Global Recruiters of Buckhead

Global Recruiters of Buckhead, a Forbes Top 25 Professional Search and Top 20 Executive Search firm. Offering comprehensive solutions and services, including executive search, leadership consulting and coaching, talent attraction and retention strategies, and DEI consulting.

Beyond the limitations of transactional recruiting and headhunting, our proprietary Unlocking & Unleashing Talent Methodology fosters transformative, trusted partnerships with both clients and candidates. World-class talent who seamlessly fuels your organization's ultimate potential and drives competitive results.

