"Can I Trust You?": The Interview Question That Unlocks 260% Higher Employee Motivation

Building trust with employees is a strategic imperative for businesses today, states Michael D. Brown, Senior Managing Partner at Global Recruiters of Buckhead, in his recent Forbes article. Research shows that trusted employees are 260% more motivated, have 41% lower absenteeism, and are 50% less likely to seek other employment. Yet, a significant trust gap exists between leaders and their teams. Companies can bridge this gap by fostering trust throughout the employee lifecycle – from the initial interview question 'Can I trust you?' to ongoing engagement initiatives. This will not only unlock greater collaboration, engagement, and loyalty but ultimately drive long-term success.
ATLANTA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era of increased employee turnover and disengagement, trust has emerged as a critical factor in the workplace. Michael D. Brown, Senior Managing Partner at Global Recruiters of Buckhead, a leading executive search and leadership consulting firm, emphasizes the importance of trust in his recent Forbes article, "The Power Of Trust: Why 'Can I Trust You?' Should Be Your Next Interview Question."
Citing research from the MIT Sloan Management Review, Brown highlights that trusted employees are 260% more motivated, have 41% lower absenteeism, and are 50% less likely to seek other jobs. However, PwC's 2024 Trust Survey reveals a significant trust gap between executives and their employees (86% vs. 67%). This discrepancy, if unaddressed, could severely impact employee engagement and retention.
Brown proposes a novel approach: integrating the question, "Can I trust you?" into every interview. This simple yet powerful question fosters honest communication, transparency, and psychological safety. He also provides a structured approach for interviewers to navigate this sensitive topic effectively.
Furthermore, Brown emphasizes that trust should be nurtured throughout the entire employee lifecycle. He suggests strategies for building trust during recruitment, onboarding, and ongoing employee engagement.
"Building a culture of trust is an investment that pays off," Brown states. "When employees feel valued, heard, and supported, they're far more likely to engage with their work, stay in their positions, and remain loyal to the company."
About Michael D. Brown
Michael D. Brown is Senior Managing Partner and Head of Global Recruiters of Buckhead Executive Search, Leadership Search, Sales and Marketing Search, and Human Capital Coaching and Consulting Practice.
He's an accomplished Senior Leadership Executive and award-winning author with 20+ years of experience across diverse sectors: Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Retail, Leadership Consulting, Talent Development, and Change Management.
About Global Recruiters of Buckhead
Global Recruiters of Buckhead, a Forbes Top 25 Professional Search and Top 20 Executive Search firm. Offering comprehensive solutions and services, including executive search, leadership consulting and coaching, talent attraction and retention strategies, and DEI consulting.
Beyond the limitations of transactional recruiting and headhunting, our proprietary Unlocking & Unleashing Talent Methodology fosters transformative, trusted partnerships with both clients and candidates. World-class talent who seamlessly fuels your organization's ultimate potential and drives competitive results.
